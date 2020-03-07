Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
---
---
BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO
2006 MILINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
DO NOT, USE
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
KYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT
1702 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE
4464 PALOMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEDFORD, AUSTIN RYAN
22 STAR VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
---
MENDEZ, ARREAGA EDMAR
1807 HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
---
---
---
---
---
NORWOOD, TRACY
230 WINSTON AVE MONTEAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
---
PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI
1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSS SCH II
SHOPLIFTING
BURGLARY
---
---
---
RAY, GORDON
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
REED, ADRIANNA SUE ANN
201 PRESTWWD DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENCE
POSS SCH. 2
---
ROBERTO, LOPEZ RAFAFEL
405 LOVOI ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI SECOND OFFENSE
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
STARNES, AMANDA MICHELLE
6032 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
---
---
---
---
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CALDWELL, AMANDA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CALLOWAY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARSON, KYLE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|CLARK, MASON W
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/30/1956
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
|
|COX, WILLIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/31/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DEAL, LAWSON BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GARFIELD, JASON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GOOCH, JENNIFER S
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA
|
|HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
|
|HIXSON, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOOD, TIFFANY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HUCKEBA, THOMAS D
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|KLING, JONATHON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPA
|
|MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
|
|MILLSAPS, KEVIN LAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE
|
|PARKER, WENDY HELEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PENNY, ALI MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|REED, ADRIANNA SUE ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENCE
- POSS SCH. 2
|
|ROBERTO, LOPEZ RAFAFEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI SECOND OFFENSE
|
|ROZZELLE, MIMS LESTER
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/27/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
|
|RUSSELL, JODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/29/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, STEVEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/28/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|SMITH-CHASE, CAMERON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- VANDALISM OVER $1,000
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|TONEY, MARK KIMRICK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/30/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG FELONY
|
|WATKINS, JAYQUIS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM UNDER 1000)
|
|WOODEN, CHRISTIAN M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOOTEN, KEVIN DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/03/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
|