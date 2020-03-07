Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE

2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE

2440 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO

2006 MILINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

CALDWELL, AMANDA LEIGH

1701 NCONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CALLOWAY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER

2304 WINDSOR STREET APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARSON, KYLE THOMAS

931 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

CLARK, MASON W

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

---

COX, WILLIE JAMES

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DEAL, LAWSON BLAKE

1706 ESTRELLITA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

DO NOT, USE

1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA

4012 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL

2311 E 14TH ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GARFIELD, JASON

5364 ROSE GLEN CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN

2456 MT VERNON RD COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

GOOCH, JENNIFER S

4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA

---

HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL

12832 NEWMAN GREEN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

HIXSON, JOHN DAVID

1766 CROWE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HOOD, TIFFANY DAWN

63 GLENN WADE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HUCKEBA, THOMAS D

6756 TRITON CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON

2102 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN

4512 ROGERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

KLING, JONATHON PAUL

402 MICHELEN LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE

2120 STANDARD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SHOPLIFTING

---

KYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT

1702 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE

4464 PALOMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEDFORD, AUSTIN RYAN

22 STAR VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN

810 HYATT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPA

---

MENDEZ, ARREAGA EDMAR

1807 HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN

725 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE

5706 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

---

MILLSAPS, KEVIN LAEL

2007 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MULLIS, JAMES WILLIAM

5359 HAISTEN COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

---

NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD

1310 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE

---

NORWOOD, TRACY

230 WINSTON AVE MONTEAGLE, 37356

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PARKER, WENDY HELEN

200 AC ROBINSON LN DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE POSS SCH IISHOPLIFTINGBURGLARY---PENNY, ALI MICHELLE4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN2679 BOSTON BRANCH CIRCLE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthoritySHOPLIFTING---RAY, GORDON1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---REED, ADRIANNA SUE ANN201 PRESTWWD DR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENCEPOSS SCH. 2---ROBERTO, LOPEZ RAFAFEL405 LOVOI ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI SECOND OFFENSE---ROZZELLE, MIMS LESTERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGAGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING---RUSSELL, JODY WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37303Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---SMITH, BRANDON ALLEN603 SYLVAN DRIVE APT #A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, STEVEN WAYNE820 E OLD LOVELADY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---SMITH-CHASE, CAMERON TYLER301 STANCIL RD ROSSVILE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEVANDALISM OVER $1,000FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---STARNES, AMANDA MICHELLE6032 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TONEY, MARK KIMRICK8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS2416 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG FELONY---WATKINS, JAYQUIS LEBRON3220 DLEASON CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM UNDER 1000)---WOODEN, CHRISTIAN M510 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOOTEN, KEVIN DWIGHT627 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CALDWELL, AMANDA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CALLOWAY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARSON, KYLE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE CLARK, MASON W

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 09/30/1956

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING COX, WILLIE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/31/1966

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DEAL, LAWSON BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

GARFIELD, JASON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GOOCH, JENNIFER S

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY HIXSON, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOOD, TIFFANY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/27/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HUCKEBA, THOMAS D

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/04/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

KLING, JONATHON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/05/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPA MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/09/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT MILLSAPS, KEVIN LAEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE PARKER, WENDY HELEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PENNY, ALI MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING

REED, ADRIANNA SUE ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENCE

POSS SCH. 2 ROBERTO, LOPEZ RAFAFEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI SECOND OFFENSE ROZZELLE, MIMS LESTER

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 06/27/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING RUSSELL, JODY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/02/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/29/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, STEVEN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/28/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE SMITH-CHASE, CAMERON TYLER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/21/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

VANDALISM OVER $1,000

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT TONEY, MARK KIMRICK

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/30/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG FELONY WATKINS, JAYQUIS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM UNDER 1000)