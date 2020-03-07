 Saturday, March 7, 2020 40.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE
2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE
2440 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO
2006 MILINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
CALDWELL, AMANDA LEIGH
1701 NCONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CALLOWAY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
2304 WINDSOR STREET APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARSON, KYLE THOMAS
931 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
CLARK, MASON W
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
COX, WILLIE JAMES
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DEAL, LAWSON BLAKE
1706 ESTRELLITA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
DO NOT, USE
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA
4012 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL
2311 E 14TH ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GARFIELD, JASON
5364 ROSE GLEN CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN
2456 MT VERNON RD COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
GOOCH, JENNIFER S
4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA
---
HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
12832 NEWMAN GREEN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
HIXSON, JOHN DAVID
1766 CROWE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOOD, TIFFANY DAWN
63 GLENN WADE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HUCKEBA, THOMAS D
6756 TRITON CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON
2102 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN
4512 ROGERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
KLING, JONATHON PAUL
402 MICHELEN LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE
2120 STANDARD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SHOPLIFTING
---
KYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT
1702 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE
4464 PALOMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEDFORD, AUSTIN RYAN
22 STAR VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN
810 HYATT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPA
---
MENDEZ, ARREAGA EDMAR
1807 HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN
725 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE
5706 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
---
MILLSAPS, KEVIN LAEL
2007 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MULLIS, JAMES WILLIAM
5359 HAISTEN COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
---
NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD
1310 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE
---
NORWOOD, TRACY
230 WINSTON AVE MONTEAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARKER, WENDY HELEN
200 AC ROBINSON LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI
1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSS SCH II
SHOPLIFTING
BURGLARY
---
PENNY, ALI MICHELLE
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN
2679 BOSTON BRANCH CIRCLE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
SHOPLIFTING
---
RAY, GORDON
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
REED, ADRIANNA SUE ANN
201 PRESTWWD DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENCE
POSS SCH. 2
---
ROBERTO, LOPEZ RAFAFEL
405 LOVOI ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI SECOND OFFENSE
---
ROZZELLE, MIMS LESTER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
RUSSELL, JODY WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37303
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
SMITH, BRANDON ALLEN
603 SYLVAN DRIVE APT #A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, STEVEN WAYNE
820 E OLD LOVELADY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
SMITH-CHASE, CAMERON TYLER
301 STANCIL RD ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
STARNES, AMANDA MICHELLE
6032 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TONEY, MARK KIMRICK
8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS
2416 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG FELONY
---
WATKINS, JAYQUIS LEBRON
3220 DLEASON CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM UNDER 1000)
---
WOODEN, CHRISTIAN M
510 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOOTEN, KEVIN DWIGHT
627 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CALDWELL, AMANDA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CALLOWAY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARSON, KYLE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
CLARK, MASON W
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/30/1956
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
COX, WILLIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/31/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DEAL, LAWSON BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GARFIELD, JASON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GOOCH, JENNIFER S
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA
HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
HIXSON, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOOD, TIFFANY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUCKEBA, THOMAS D
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
KLING, JONATHON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • SHOPLIFTING
MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPA
MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
MILLSAPS, KEVIN LAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE
PARKER, WENDY HELEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PENNY, ALI MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • SHOPLIFTING
REED, ADRIANNA SUE ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENCE
  • POSS SCH. 2
ROBERTO, LOPEZ RAFAFEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI SECOND OFFENSE
ROZZELLE, MIMS LESTER
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/27/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
RUSSELL, JODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/29/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, STEVEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/28/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
SMITH-CHASE, CAMERON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • VANDALISM OVER $1,000
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TONEY, MARK KIMRICK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/30/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG FELONY
WATKINS, JAYQUIS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM UNDER 1000)
WOODEN, CHRISTIAN M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOTEN, KEVIN DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/03/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


