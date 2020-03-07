 Saturday, March 7, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Bradley County Man Arrested After Posting Dog Fight Video On Facebook; Said Of Dog On Top "He Did Good"

Saturday, March 7, 2020
Matthew Bryan Garman
Matthew Bryan Garman

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Bryan Garman on a charge of fighting or baiting of animals after he posted a video of two dogs fighting at his residence with “He did good” as the caption.

At approximately 4:24 p.m. on Friday, a video was posted on Garman’s Facebook account showing two dogs fighting. In the video, one dog was on top of the other, pinning it down and biting it on the neck.

The caption referred to the dog on top, which was later determined to belong to the family at the residence where the dog fight occurred. There were no attempts made by spectators to stop the dog fight during the recording of this video, the Sheriff's Office said.

The video was messaged to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page by a concerned citizen and from there was sent to the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division, at which time Sheriff Steve Lawson ordered an investigation.

Detectives at the BCSO reviewed the case with the District Attorney’s office and then arrested Garman, who is 21. He was taken to the Bradley County Jail. 


March 7, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 6, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda

March 6, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)




Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE --- BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE 2440 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF --- BOSTON, ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation. Order of Business for City Council IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : LEGAL a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 3, Advertising, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Constitutional Carry Law Is Lunacy - And Response (2)

Tennessee’s legislative push to allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit is simply nuts. If you support this “constitutional carry” lunacy, then please do the following. Give one of your guns to a person you know or a stranger who is in a custody battle, going through a divorce, facing some life altering situation like job loss or health issue, addicted ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Several days ago, in the daily installment of the Donald Trump-Nancy Pelosi soap opera, our Speaker of the House fired back after the President had labeled her as “incompetent.” Despite the fact she called the administration’s reaction to the coronavirus "opaque and often chaotic," the seemingly addled Pelosi, this fueled by the same cup of coffee as her insults, said, “Lives are ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Leads Kentucky Romp Over Lady Vols

Bradley Central's Rhyne Howard scored 24 points to lead a Kentucky romp over the UT Lady Vols on Friday night at the SEC Tournament. Howard broke the Wildcat season record for made 3-pointers as she hit on five in the 86-65 victory at Greenville, S.C. She also had five rebounds on the night. Kentucky advances to play Mississippi State on Saturday night, while #1 South Carolina ... (click for more)

#4 Dalton State Advances To SSAC Championship Game

#4 Dalton State used a solid second half effort from the free throw line to defeat (RV) Stillman (Ala.) 79-70 in the semifinals of the SSAC Basketball Championship at Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery, Ala. on Friday afternoon. S tillman got the first basket to make it 2-0 but Kevon Tucker called the bank and deposited a three-ball to get the early lead. The Tigers were ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors