Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEAN, MELODY ROSE
2124 MOUNTAIN PISGGHA RINNGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BORAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
23 FRAN LANE APT 18 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BURNS, GRACIE BRIANNA
307 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN
4710 ELDRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
CARNEY, RICHARD LEBRON
1376 JEWELL ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
4605 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DURHAM, RANDY WILLIAM
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ELAYAN, ERICA
2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374052849
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ELLIOTT, MITCHELL EUGENE
2636 REED AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GATLIN, CARL
1110 6TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NON SUPPORT
---
GREEN, KADERIOUS
600 E 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374100000
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
HAMILTON, DERRICK ALEXANDER
113 SPRINGLAKES CIR MARTINEZ, 30907
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE OVER 26 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARRIS, KENNETH
400E 30TH STREET NEW YORK, 10016
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYES, LAUREN NICOLE
7629 ROYAL HARBOUR CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HILL, KATHERINE REE
6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
---
HOPPER, WAYNE LYNN
298 WESTWOOD CIR MACON,
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUNT, STEVEN WESLEY
2528 W PALMETTO ST FLORENCE, 295015926
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
JACKSON, TYRONE
229 W 144TH ST NEW YORK, 10030
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JARRETT, TIA LASHAY
14 LAUREL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $2,500
---
JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE
9014 GUNBARRELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374041762
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JOSE, EMILIO JOSE
4113 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072635
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LOPEZ-PEREZ, MARINA LOPEZ
2505 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MABRY, DINA R
3913 TACOMA AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MARSHALL, RONDELL
27 38TH AVE NEW YORK, 10039
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, JAMES L
7035 ARBOR LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE
1802 HAMMIL RD APT 15 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
---
OPITZ, BRUNO GUILHEM
159 S MISSION RIDGE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
POTTER, ROGER LAMAR
8231 APISON PIKE OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL
6907 KNOLLCREST DR HARRISON, 373419471
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
POYTHRESS, KRISTINA BLAIR
6663 SANDWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
RAINES, AMANDA BETH
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
---
REVIS, DAWN
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY
8457 CROSS TIMBERS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN
45 CUBINE RD APT 3 FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
THOMAS, ANDRE DEWAYNE
2906 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
TIGUE, JAMES A
138 CRYSTAL SPINS RD CLEVELAN, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOMAS-TOMAS, MIGUEL
252 PROSPERITY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
13662 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WARD, BOBBY III
741 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
---
WILLARD, JULIE CHRISTINE
2229 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLIAMS, DAVID LEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 06/19/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|BEAN, MELODY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/27/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BORAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BURNS, GRACIE BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|CARNEY, RICHARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/28/1950
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DURHAM, RANDY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ELAYAN, ERICA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GATLIN, CARL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, KADERIOUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|HAYES, LAUREN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILL, KATHERINE REE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOPPER, WAYNE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/15/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
|
|JARRETT, TIA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|JOSE, EMILIO JOSE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MABRY, DINA R
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MARSHALL, RONDELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/03/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, JAMES L
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 10/19/1947
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
|
|
|
|POTTER, ROGER LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|POYTHRESS, KRISTINA BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|RAINES, AMANDA BETH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/08/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|REVIS, DAWN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/04/1967
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|THOMAS, ANDRE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/02/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|TIGUE, JAMES A
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, BOBBY III
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
|
|WILLARD, JULIE CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WILLIAMS, DAVID LEON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|