Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAN, MELODY ROSE

2124 MOUNTAIN PISGGHA RINNGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BORAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

23 FRAN LANE APT 18 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BURNS, GRACIE BRIANNA

307 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN

4710 ELDRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

---

CARNEY, RICHARD LEBRON

1376 JEWELL ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

4605 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DURHAM, RANDY WILLIAM

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ELAYAN, ERICA

2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374052849

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ELLIOTT, MITCHELL EUGENE

2636 REED AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GATLIN, CARL

1110 6TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NON SUPPORT

---

GREEN, KADERIOUS

600 E 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374100000

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

HAMILTON, DERRICK ALEXANDER

113 SPRINGLAKES CIR MARTINEZ, 30907

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE OVER 26 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HARRIS, KENNETH

400E 30TH STREET NEW YORK, 10016

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAYES, LAUREN NICOLE

7629 ROYAL HARBOUR CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HILL, KATHERINE REE

6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

---

HOPPER, WAYNE LYNN

298 WESTWOOD CIR MACON,

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUNT, STEVEN WESLEY

2528 W PALMETTO ST FLORENCE, 295015926

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ROBBERY

---

INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN

3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFELONY EVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---JACKSON, TYRONE229 W 144TH ST NEW YORK, 10030Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JARRETT, TIA LASHAY14 LAUREL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER $2,500---JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE9014 GUNBARRELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374041762Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JOSE, EMILIO JOSE4113 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072635Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LOPEZ-PEREZ, MARINA LOPEZ2505 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MABRY, DINA R3913 TACOMA AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MARSHALL, RONDELL27 38TH AVE NEW YORK, 10039Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, JAMES L7035 ARBOR LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE1802 HAMMIL RD APT 15 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY---OPITZ, BRUNO GUILHEM159 S MISSION RIDGE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---POTTER, ROGER LAMAR8231 APISON PIKE OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL6907 KNOLLCREST DR HARRISON, 373419471Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---POYTHRESS, KRISTINA BLAIR6663 SANDWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---RAINES, AMANDA BETHHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankHARASSMENT---REVIS, DAWN727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY8457 CROSS TIMBERS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN45 CUBINE RD APT 3 FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---THOMAS, ANDRE DEWAYNE2906 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---TIGUE, JAMES A138 CRYSTAL SPINS RD CLEVELAN, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TOMAS-TOMAS, MIGUEL252 PROSPERITY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY13662 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WARD, BOBBY III741 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDING---WILLARD, JULIE CHRISTINE2229 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILLIAMS, DAVID LEONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 06/19/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA) BEAN, MELODY ROSE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/27/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BORAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BURNS, GRACIE BRIANNA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION CARNEY, RICHARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 07/28/1950

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/30/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DURHAM, RANDY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ELAYAN, ERICA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GATLIN, CARL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

NON SUPPORT

GREEN, KADERIOUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION HAYES, LAUREN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, KATHERINE REE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY HOPPER, WAYNE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/15/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00 JARRETT, TIA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $2,500 JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JOSE, EMILIO JOSE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MABRY, DINA R

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MARSHALL, RONDELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/03/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, JAMES L

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 10/19/1947

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/03/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY POTTER, ROGER LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT) POYTHRESS, KRISTINA BLAIR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT RAINES, AMANDA BETH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/08/1975

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT REVIS, DAWN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/04/1967

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION