PHOTOS: Demolition Underway At Old Central Soya Plant

March 9, 2020
Demolition is underway on the old Central Soya plant off Amnicola Highway by the Tennessee River (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 2-8:
For the past three months, the Bradley County Commission has been aware of a toxic smell coming from the county-owned waste facility. The facility is currently managed by Santek Waste Services LLC of Cleveland, Tn. Santek officials have made assurances they are working on the problem, but it still exists with no end in sight.
The problem started as a random stench that emanated
We'll never know who the 57 Chattanoogans are, per ballot-box privacy, but last June those 57 unknowingly delivered Hamilton County from a huge disaster. The United Auto Workers (UAW), after failing miserably to organize a Nissan plant in Canton, Miss., pulled every possible rabbit from the hat attempting to organize the ever-expanding Volkswagen Assembly plant and, in a breath-taking
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team took third place at the 2020 Southern Conference Championships in Boone, N.C. today. No. 20 Campbell won the team title with 117 points, followed by Appalachian State (102) and the Mocs (75).
Sophomore Matthew Waddell, ranked No. 16 at 184 pounds, secured his spot at the NCAA Championships with a second place showing.
It's a bitter pill to swallow. The season comes down to key moments in the postseason. It's the best and worst thing at the same time about college basketball. Sunday night crystallized that thought in a 72-70 loss to Wofford in the Ingles Southern Conference Championships presented by General Shale semifinals.
The Terriers got the defensive stop even though the Mocs extended