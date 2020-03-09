March 9, 2020
The Dalton Police Department is still looking for a teenage girl who ran away from the custody of her group home last month and investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a man who had contact with her the night she fled. 17-year-old Taylor Bailey is still missing.
Taylor Bailey was at the movie theater at Walnut Square Boulevard in Dalton on Feb. 25, with her
The Chattanooga Fire Department is partnering with the Vanderbilt Burn Center and the Nashville Area Chapter of the American Red Cross to assist tornado victims in Nashville and surrounding areas.
This is a great opportunity for members of the fire department to provide some much needed assistance during the ongoing disaster response efforts.
A crew of volunteers from
For the past three months, the Bradley County Commission has been aware of a toxic smell coming from the county-owned waste facility. The facility is currently managed by Santek Waste Services LLC of Cleveland, Tn. Santek officials have made assurances they are working on the problem, but it still exists with no end in sight.
The problem started as a random stench that emanated
We'll never know who the 57 Chattanoogans are, per ballot-box privacy, but last June those 57 unknowingly delivered Hamilton County from a huge disaster. The United Auto Workers (UAW), after failing miserably to organize a Nissan plant in Canton, Miss., pulled every possible rabbit from the hat attempting to organize the ever-expanding Volkswagen Assembly plant and, in a breath-taking
The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will continue its season with a berth into the Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).
“After such an amazing turnaround, we weren’t ready for the season to end,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “I am excited for another opportunity to compete with this team.”
The Mocs non-conference slate included Top
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team took third place at the 2020 Southern Conference Championships in Boone, N.C. today. No. 20 Campbell won the team title with 117 points, followed by Appalachian State (102) and the Mocs (75).
Sophomore Matthew Waddell, ranked No. 16 at 184 pounds, secured his spot at the NCAA Championships with a second place showing.