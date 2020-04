Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AIKMAN, ROY BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BELCHER, ALBERT LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/30/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2020

Charge(s):

ROBBERY BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHRISTOPHER, MARCELL DWHITE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HAYWORTH, ROBERT BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2020

Charge(s):

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

THEFT OF PROPERTY KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANSDEN, ARSENIO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWRENCE, KEITH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/30/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE