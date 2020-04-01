 Wednesday, April 1, 2020 42.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Man Dies From Medical Emergency After Police Chase In Virginia

Wednesday, April 1, 2020
David Charles Helsel
David Charles Helsel

A Chattanooga man has died after a police chase in Smyth County, Va.

He was identified as David Charles Helsel, 59.

The Sheriff's Office said Helsel led officers on a chase, including striking a patrol vehicle head-on.

In the incident on Saturday night, deputies had a call that a green Ford Ranger pickup truck was driving on the wrong side of Nicks Creek Road.

The pickup broke through the security gate at "Utility Trailer" in Atkins, Va.

After the chase, the pickup was forced off the road. Deputies said he tried to set his vehicle on fire as he was being pulled from the pickup.

Deputies said the medical emergency came after he was placed in custody. He was rushed to Smyth County Community Hospital, where he died.

The body was sent to Richmond for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Three officers were checked out at a hospital emergency room for minor injuries.

Helsel has a lengthy criminal record. He was arrested in Hamilton County on Jan. 29 for a crime in Dade County, Ga.


April 1, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 31, 2020

GNTC To Hold Spring Commencement Ceremony Aug. 11


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKMAN, ROY BRANDON 6825 ANNA VIEW LN HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ...

Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Spring Commencement Ceremony has been rescheduled to Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Forum River Center in Rome. The decision was made in accordance with ...




Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKMAN, ROY BRANDON 6825 ANNA VIEW LN HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BELCHER, ALBERT LEBRON 901 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ROBBERY --- BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON 3968 ARBOR PLACE ...

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don't take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ...

Roy Exum: My Garden This April

The lush green of the trees and the bushes, the beautiful birds so full of song, my rose bush coming alive, and the fact that today it is not raining cannot dull my heavy heart as I stay in prayer for all of us in the midst of our world's pandemic. Already there is no one who hasn't been affected in some way by the fiercest storm any of us have ever known, and already I know we ...

Dan Fleser: Chattanooga's Jazmine Massengill Leaving The Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – It took Tennessee five decades to finally land a women's basketball player from Chattanooga. And now Jazmine Massengill is leaving after just two seasons. The 6-foot point guard, who just completed her sophomore season with the Lady Vols, has entered her name into the transfer portal. She confirmed her decision on social media, saying: "I truly appreciate my teammates ...

Live Dirt iRacing on Fox Sports Featuring Tennessee Racer Bloomquist Among Others

Mooresburg, TN (3/31/20) --- FOX Sports will throw a little dirt into its eSports lineup tomorrow, with the addition of World of Outlaws iRacing from the virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FS1. The race marks the beginning of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks. This week's World of Outlaws iRacing ...


