Chattanooga Man Dies From Medical Emergency After Police Chase In Virginia

A Chattanooga man has died after a police chase in Smyth County, Va.

He was identified as David Charles Helsel, 59.

The Sheriff's Office said Helsel led officers on a chase, including striking a patrol vehicle head-on.

In the incident on Saturday night, deputies had a call that a green Ford Ranger pickup truck was driving on the wrong side of Nicks Creek Road.

The pickup broke through the security gate at "Utility Trailer" in Atkins, Va.

After the chase, the pickup was forced off the road. Deputies said he tried to set his vehicle on fire as he was being pulled from the pickup.

Deputies said the medical emergency came after he was placed in custody. He was rushed to Smyth County Community Hospital, where he died.

The body was sent to Richmond for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Three officers were checked out at a hospital emergency room for minor injuries.

Helsel has a lengthy criminal record. He was arrested in Hamilton County on Jan. 29 for a crime in Dade County, Ga.

