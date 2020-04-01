Vacant Duplex On E. 13th Street Burns

A fire in a vacant duplex in Chattanooga is under investigation.

It happened at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of E. 13th Street.

A passerby called it in and Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to the condemned structure.

Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly. It burnt through the floor and into a wall, causing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.

No one was injured.

Engine 5, Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Squad 13 and Battalion Chief 1 Blue and Green Shift responded to the scene.



