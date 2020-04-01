Alabama Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 17; Cases Increase To 1,261

Alabama coronavirus deaths remained at 17 on Thursday. Cases went up to 1,261.

The coronavirus cases were at 830 on Sunday.

It is now in all of the state's 67 counties.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, has nine cases. The state's first coronavirus death was an employee of the Jackson County Courthouse at Scottsboro.

There are 323 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with five deaths. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 101 cases and three deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 116 cases and one death.