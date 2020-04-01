 Thursday, April 2, 2020 67.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Alabama Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 17; Cases Increase To 1,261

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Alabama coronavirus deaths remained at 17 on Thursday. Cases went up to 1,261.

The coronavirus cases were at 830 on Sunday.

It is now in all of the state's 67 counties. 

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, has nine cases. The state's first coronavirus death was an employee of the Jackson County Courthouse at Scottsboro.

There are 323 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with five deaths. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 101 cases and three deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 116 cases and one death.


Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 176 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - 24 more than Wednesday. The cases have spiraled to 5,444 - up from the Wednesday report ... (click for more)

The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 24 - up one since Wednesday. Cases in the state rose from 2,239 to 2,683. Officials said 200 people have been hospitalized in ... (click for more)

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, in response to guidance from city, county, and state health departments, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, ... (click for more)




Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 176 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - 24 more than Wednesday. The cases have spiraled to 5,444 - up from the Wednesday report of 4,748. Officials said 1,129 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus. Whitfield County is up to 14 cases with one death. Walker County, which long resisted the ... (click for more)

The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 24 - up one since Wednesday. Cases in the state rose from 2,239 to 2,683. Officials said 200 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus. State health officials reported a coronavirus death in Marion County, which now lists eight confirmed cases. Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials ... (click for more)

Richard Casavant Was A Mountain Of Wisdom, Patience And Counsel

Such sad news today to hear the great Richard Casavant has passed away. He was a mountain of wisdom, patience, and good counsel in so many areas of our lives. My wife and I first met Richard through his first wife, Wendy after we moved to Signal Mountain in 1997 when he was serving on the Signal Mountain Town Council and Wendy was leading the Signal Mountain Elementary School ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "You're 'Briefly Fired'"

It is inconceivable to me how any hospital in America has the audacity to tuck-tail and run when the worst epidemic in our world’s history is banging at the door. ‘Shock’ is the only word to describe Erlanger Hospital’s “furlough” earlier this week and now comes word that some medical staffing companies around the country are actually cutting doctors’ and nurses’ salaries as they ... (click for more)

Noted Chattanooga Golfer, Operator Of Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wes Brown Dies At 91

Noted golfer and longtime operator of the Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wesley G. Brown Sr. has died at 91. Born in Chattanooga on September 11, 1929, to Mr. and Mrs. Edward E. Brown, Sr., he attended Normal Park Elementary and McCallie School, as a standout athlete and leader. At Washington Lee University, he was captain of the golf team and played defensive back on the football ... (click for more)

Cleveland-Native Rhyne Howard Selected As WBCA Honorable Mention

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After being named a top-four or top-five finalist for the Wooden Award, Citizen Naismith Trophy, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and Cheryl Miller Award along with first-team All-America honors by the Associated Press, United States Basketball Writers Association and the Wooden Award, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association has tabbed University of Kentucky sophomore ... (click for more)


