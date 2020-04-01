Couples Seeking Marriage Licenses Now Need Appointment

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said Wednesday, “Effective Thursday, applicants needing a marriage license will be served by appointment only.

“The couple should access www.countyclerkanytime.com, click Marriage License on the green sidebar, proceed to Marriage License Pre-Application Online , complete and submit the pre-app form. When submitted call 423-209-6500 and schedule an appointment.

“I regret the COVID-19 pandemic emergency has brought us to this time.”

Mr. Knowles indicated other services may be affected in the near future due to the threat of the spreading coronavirus.