Suspect Resists Arrest After Police Investigate Suspicious Package Left In Store

A suspect is in custody after resisting arrest by multiple deputies on Wednesday.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the 9800 Block of East Brainerd Road where a suspect had left a suspicious package in a store and left. Deputies found the suspect in the 9600 Block of East Brainerd Road where the suspect appeared to be on an illicit substance. Deputies then found that the suspect had multiple warrants.

When deputies went to take the suspect into custody, the suspect began to resist arrest and attempted to take a baton from a deputy. Taser was ineffective as was OC spray. Multiple deputies responded and were able to subdue the suspect.

The suspect is being transported to a local medical facility for injuries and to evaluate what illicit substance they may have taken.

One Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy is being evaluated for a hand injury.