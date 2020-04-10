Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. ELECTION OF OFFICERS FOR 2020-2021



IV. Special Presentation.



Order of Business for City Council



V. PUBLIC HEARING: An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current

city limits which is located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in

Hamilton County, Tennessee.

(District 7)VI. Minute Approval.VII. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)VIII. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (Staff Version)2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential TownhouseZone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 ZieglerRoad, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential TownhouseZone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 ZieglerRoad, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (ApplicantVersion) (Recommended for denial by Planning)IX. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to renew a contract with Civicplus, Inc. for a managementsoftware system that facilitates on-line reservations and payments for city parks,facilities, and Outdoor Chattanooga programs, for the first of two available renewalterms, in the amount of $12,500.00.SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONSb. 2020-05 Bryson Moore. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation RentalApplication No. 19-STVR-00184 for property located at 1420 Madison Street.(District 8) (Deferred from 04-07-2020)c. 2020-06 Paula Green. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation RentalApplication No. 20-STVR-00001 for property located at 1721 W. 39th Street.(District 7) (Deferred from 04-07-2020)HUMAN RESOURCESd. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew a last yearoption with Cornerstone OnDemand for the Learning Management System, in theamount of $35,900.00.LEGALe. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to retain Croy Engineering,LLC for expert witness services in the defense of two civil cases against the City,Karen Allen, heir and next of kin of Charlie Allen, decedent v. City of Chattanoogaand James P. Little, M.D. and Little Company of Tennessee LLC v. City ofChattanooga, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.PLANNINGf. 2020-0032 MAP Engineers (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving aSpecial Exceptions Permit for a Planned Unit Development for properties located inthe 1900 block of Mac Lane, 8600 block of Igou Gap Road, and 1900 block ofMorris Hill Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning anddenial by Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for IntegratedProperties, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. C-16-005-201, CityYards Carpenter Shop and Water Quality Storage Building, for an increased amountof $4,839.00, to release the remaining contingency in the amount of $161.00, for arevised contract amount of $278,632.75. (District 8)h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign an Interlocal Agreement with the City ofRed Bank adjusting the boundaries in accordance with T.C.A. § 6-51-302 for a vacantparcel of land adjacent to Pine Breeze Road so that it will be maintained and beincluded in the corporate boundaries of the City of Red Bank from the effective dateof this attached Interlocal Agreement forward. (Deferred from 03-31-2020)Transportationi. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 with ASA Engineering& Consulting, Inc. for Contract No. D-17-019-101, for Patten Parkway PedestrianPlaza, for an increased amount of $84,893.78, for a revised contract amount not toexceed $377,700.16. (District 8)X. Purchases.XI. Other Business.XII. Committee Reports.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Oglesby).3. Special Presentation.Proclamation “National Crime Victims Week - April 19-25, 2020”Sponsored by Councilman Ken Smith and Vice-Chairman Chip HendersonOrder of Business for City Council4. Minute Approval.5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (Staff Version)2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential TownhouseZone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 ZieglerRoad, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential TownhouseZone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 ZieglerRoad, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (ApplicantVersion) (Recommended for denial by Planning)c. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which islocated at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,Tennessee. (District 7)6. Ordinances - First Reading:LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 13, Civil Defense,Section 13-15(b), Civil Emergencies and Chapter 20, Health and Sanitation, ArticleIII, Contagious Diseases, Section 20-42, Duties of Police.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Third Agreement to ExerciseOption to Renew with Four J’s Ducks, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for anadditional term of one (1) year for the non-exclusive use of the Ross’ Landing ramp.(District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrators for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development and Public Works to enter into a Joint PartnershipAgreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for projectmanagement services provided by the Public Works Department and the Public ArtDivision and the receipt of donations to support the site work for the Ed JohnsonMemorial portion of the Walnut Plaza project.FAMILY JUSTICE CENTERc. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to accept a grant from theDepartment of Justice Office Programs Victims of Crime (VOCA) Funding2021-2023 managed through the Family Justice Center with the City’s matchingfunds, in the amount of $92,742.75, for an amount not to exceed $463,713.75.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. R-19-007-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company ofHixson, TN, Walnut Street Plaza, in the amount of $2,239,919.50, plus a contingencyamount of $110,000.00, for a contract amount of $2,349,919.50. (District 7)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. Y-15-008-203 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc.of Hixson, TN, for Avondale Youth and Family Development Center SiteImprovements, in the amount of $2,941,097.00, plus a contingency amount of$150,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $3,091,097.00. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing payment in the amount of $247,500.00 to SoutheasternGreen Works LLC for the required wetlands mitigation fee to satisfy TDECrequirements related to property to be used for the Waste Resources Divisionrenewable energy project.Transportationg. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation(TDOT) for the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with Arcadis U.S., Inc.relative to Contract No. T-14-021 for professional services associated with theRiverwalk Extension (Middle Street to Incline) Construction Engineering andInspection, in the amount of $62,888.14. (District 7)8. Purchases.9. Other Business.Dolgencorp, LLC d/b/a DGX Store - Certificate of Compliance (District 7)10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.