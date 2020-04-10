Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
III. ELECTION OF OFFICERS FOR 2020-2021
IV. Special Presentation.
Order of Business for City Council
V. PUBLIC HEARING: An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current
city limits which is located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in
Hamilton County, Tennessee.
(District 7)
VI. Minute Approval.
VII. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
VIII. Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Staff Version)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential Townhouse
Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 Ziegler
Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential Townhouse
Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 Ziegler
Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant
Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning)
IX. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to renew a contract with Civicplus, Inc. for a management
software system that facilitates on-line reservations and payments for city parks,
facilities, and Outdoor Chattanooga programs, for the first of two available renewal
terms, in the amount of $12,500.00.
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONS
b. 2020-05 Bryson Moore. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental
Application No. 19-STVR-00184 for property located at 1420 Madison Street.
(District 8) (Deferred from 04-07-2020)
c. 2020-06 Paula Green. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental
Application No. 20-STVR-00001 for property located at 1721 W. 39th Street.
(District 7) (Deferred from 04-07-2020)
HUMAN RESOURCES
d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew a last year
option with Cornerstone OnDemand for the Learning Management System, in the
amount of $35,900.00.
LEGAL
e. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to retain Croy Engineering,
LLC for expert witness services in the defense of two civil cases against the City,
Karen Allen, heir and next of kin of Charlie Allen, decedent v. City of Chattanooga
and James P. Little, M.D. and Little Company of Tennessee LLC v. City of
Chattanooga, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.
PLANNING
f. 2020-0032 MAP Engineers (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a
Special Exceptions Permit for a Planned Unit Development for properties located in
the 1900 block of Mac Lane, 8600 block of Igou Gap Road, and 1900 block of
Morris Hill Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
denial by Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Integrated
Properties, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. C-16-005-201, City
Yards Carpenter Shop and Water Quality Storage Building, for an increased amount
of $4,839.00, to release the remaining contingency in the amount of $161.00, for a
revised contract amount of $278,632.75. (District 8)
h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign an Interlocal Agreement with the City of
Red Bank adjusting the boundaries in accordance with T.C.A. § 6-51-302 for a vacant
parcel of land adjacent to Pine Breeze Road so that it will be maintained and be
included in the corporate boundaries of the City of Red Bank from the effective date
of this attached Interlocal Agreement forward. (Deferred from 03-31-2020)
Transportation
i. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 with ASA Engineering
& Consulting, Inc. for Contract No. D-17-019-101, for Patten Parkway Pedestrian
Plaza, for an increased amount of $84,893.78, for a revised contract amount not to
exceed $377,700.16. (District 8)
X. Purchases.
XI. Other Business.
XII. Committee Reports.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Oglesby).
3. Special Presentation.
Proclamation “National Crime Victims Week - April 19-25, 2020”
Sponsored by Councilman Ken Smith and Vice-Chairman Chip Henderson
4. Minute Approval.
5. Ordinances - Final Reading:
PLANNING
c. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which is
located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,
Tennessee. (District 7)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
LEGAL
a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 13, Civil Defense,
Section 13-15(b), Civil Emergencies and Chapter 20, Health and Sanitation, Article
III, Contagious Diseases, Section 20-42, Duties of Police.
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise
Option to Renew with Four J’s Ducks, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for an
additional term of one (1) year for the non-exclusive use of the Ross’ Landing ramp.
(District 7)
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrators for the Department of Economic and
Community Development and Public Works to enter into a Joint Partnership
Agreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for project
management services provided by the Public Works Department and the Public Art
Division and the receipt of donations to support the site work for the Ed Johnson
Memorial portion of the Walnut Plaza project.
FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER
c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to accept a grant from the
Department of Justice Office Programs Victims of Crime (VOCA) Funding
2021-2023 managed through the Family Justice Center with the City’s matching
funds, in the amount of $92,742.75, for an amount not to exceed $463,713.75.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. R-19-007-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company of
Hixson, TN, Walnut Street Plaza, in the amount of $2,239,919.50, plus a contingency
amount of $110,000.00, for a contract amount of $2,349,919.50. (District 7)
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. Y-15-008-203 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc.
of Hixson, TN, for Avondale Youth and Family Development Center Site
Improvements, in the amount of $2,941,097.00, plus a contingency amount of
$150,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $3,091,097.00. (District 8)
f. A resolution authorizing payment in the amount of $247,500.00 to Southeastern
Green Works LLC for the required wetlands mitigation fee to satisfy TDEC
requirements related to property to be used for the Waste Resources Division
renewable energy project.
Transportation
g. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation
(TDOT) for the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with Arcadis U.S., Inc.
relative to Contract No. T-14-021 for professional services associated with the
Riverwalk Extension (Middle Street to Incline) Construction Engineering and
Inspection, in the amount of $62,888.14. (District 7)
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
Dolgencorp, LLC d/b/a DGX Store - Certificate of Compliance (District 7)
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.