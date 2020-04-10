 Friday, April 10, 2020 61.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, April 10, 2020

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).

III. ELECTION OF OFFICERS FOR 2020-2021

IV. Special Presentation.

Order of Business for City Council

V. PUBLIC HEARING: An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current
city limits which is located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in
Hamilton County, Tennessee.

(District 7)

VI. Minute Approval.

VII. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)

VIII. Ordinances – First Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Staff Version)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)

b. 2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential Townhouse
Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 Ziegler
Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential Townhouse
Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 Ziegler
Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant
Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning)

IX. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to renew a contract with Civicplus, Inc. for a management
software system that facilitates on-line reservations and payments for city parks,
facilities, and Outdoor Chattanooga programs, for the first of two available renewal
terms, in the amount of $12,500.00.

SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONS

b. 2020-05 Bryson Moore. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental
Application No. 19-STVR-00184 for property located at 1420 Madison Street.
(District 8) (Deferred from 04-07-2020)

c. 2020-06 Paula Green. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental
Application No. 20-STVR-00001 for property located at 1721 W. 39th Street.
(District 7) (Deferred from 04-07-2020)

HUMAN RESOURCES

d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew a last year
option with Cornerstone OnDemand for the Learning Management System, in the
amount of $35,900.00.

LEGAL

e. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to retain Croy Engineering,
LLC for expert witness services in the defense of two civil cases against the City,
Karen Allen, heir and next of kin of Charlie Allen, decedent v. City of Chattanooga
and James P. Little, M.D. and Little Company of Tennessee LLC v. City of
Chattanooga, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.

PLANNING

f. 2020-0032 MAP Engineers (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a
Special Exceptions Permit for a Planned Unit Development for properties located in
the 1900 block of Mac Lane, 8600 block of Igou Gap Road, and 1900 block of
Morris Hill Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
denial by Staff)

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Integrated
Properties, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. C-16-005-201, City
Yards Carpenter Shop and Water Quality Storage Building, for an increased amount
of $4,839.00, to release the remaining contingency in the amount of $161.00, for a
revised contract amount of $278,632.75. (District 8)

h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign an Interlocal Agreement with the City of
Red Bank adjusting the boundaries in accordance with T.C.A. § 6-51-302 for a vacant
parcel of land adjacent to Pine Breeze Road so that it will be maintained and be
included in the corporate boundaries of the City of Red Bank from the effective date
of this attached Interlocal Agreement forward. (Deferred from 03-31-2020)
Transportation

i. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 with ASA Engineering
& Consulting, Inc. for Contract No. D-17-019-101, for Patten Parkway Pedestrian
Plaza, for an increased amount of $84,893.78, for a revised contract amount not to
exceed $377,700.16. (District 8)

X. Purchases.

XI. Other Business.

XII. Committee Reports.

XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XIV. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Oglesby).

3. Special Presentation.
Proclamation “National Crime Victims Week - April 19-25, 2020”
Sponsored by Councilman Ken Smith and Vice-Chairman Chip Henderson

Order of Business for City Council

4. Minute Approval.

5. Ordinances - Final Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Staff Version)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)

b. 2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential Townhouse
Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 Ziegler
Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential Townhouse
Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 Ziegler
Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant
Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning)

c. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which is
located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,
Tennessee. (District 7)

6. Ordinances - First Reading:

LEGAL

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 13, Civil Defense,
Section 13-15(b), Civil Emergencies and Chapter 20, Health and Sanitation, Article
III, Contagious Diseases, Section 20-42, Duties of Police.

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise
Option to Renew with Four J’s Ducks, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for an
additional term of one (1) year for the non-exclusive use of the Ross’ Landing ramp.
(District 7)

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrators for the Department of Economic and
Community Development and Public Works to enter into a Joint Partnership
Agreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for project
management services provided by the Public Works Department and the Public Art
Division and the receipt of donations to support the site work for the Ed Johnson
Memorial portion of the Walnut Plaza project.

FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER

c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to accept a grant from the
Department of Justice Office Programs Victims of Crime (VOCA) Funding
2021-2023 managed through the Family Justice Center with the City’s matching
funds, in the amount of $92,742.75, for an amount not to exceed $463,713.75.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. R-19-007-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company of
Hixson, TN, Walnut Street Plaza, in the amount of $2,239,919.50, plus a contingency
amount of $110,000.00, for a contract amount of $2,349,919.50. (District 7)

e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. Y-15-008-203 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc.
of Hixson, TN, for Avondale Youth and Family Development Center Site
Improvements, in the amount of $2,941,097.00, plus a contingency amount of
$150,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $3,091,097.00. (District 8)

f. A resolution authorizing payment in the amount of $247,500.00 to Southeastern
Green Works LLC for the required wetlands mitigation fee to satisfy TDEC
requirements related to property to be used for the Waste Resources Division
renewable energy project.

Transportation

g. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation
(TDOT) for the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with Arcadis U.S., Inc.
relative to Contract No. T-14-021 for professional services associated with the
Riverwalk Extension (Middle Street to Incline) Construction Engineering and
Inspection, in the amount of $62,888.14. (District 7)

8. Purchases.

9. Other Business.
Dolgencorp, LLC d/b/a DGX Store - Certificate of Compliance (District 7)

10. Committee Reports.

11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

12. Adjournment.


City About To Start On 4th Phase Of St. Elmo Section Of The Riverwalk

The city is about to start on the fourth phase of the St. Elmo section of the Riverwalk. The latest section will go from the trailhead and restrooms at Middle Street to the Incline Railway. Officials said the planning cost for the city is $62,888. Arcadis Engineers is doing the work. The state is also taking part in the project. (click for more)

Severe Storms Possible For Chattanooga Over Easter Weekend

Severe storms are possible for the Chattanooga area over Easter weekend. AccuWeather has issued an advisory for severe weather, including the possibility of heavy rain and flooding. Rain is slated to roll in early Sunday morning. Here is the latest forecast: Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. ... (click for more)

Ye Hallowed Souls: The Erlanger Nurses

On Wednesday, April 8 th , the staff of Erlanger Medical Center received an email from Minnie Churchill (nee d’Erlanger), great-granddaughter of Baroness Mathilda d’ Erlanger titled, “ To The Amazing 7,000 Wonderful Family at Erlanger ” The letter warmly expressed her encouragement and pride for the “7,00 plus members of Erlanger crew during the COVID-19 crisis. In this letter, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Good Friday 2020

Most of us in the South were raised with the timeless story of Good Friday. This is traditionally a day of mourning because it was on this day long, long ago that Jesus Christ suffered a horrible death by crucifixion for our sins at Calvary. As a child none of us could fathom what is “good” about such a day, but the bigger picture is that on Easter Sunday our same Jesus rose from ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC's Zecca Ferraz Developed His Skills In Native Brazil

Writer’s Note: The Interviews for the article were originally conducted in January Zeca Ferraz is well-known in the Chattanooga area as the skillful midfielder who uses his guile and speed to create goals for his teammates and shots for himself as part of the Chattanooga Football Club. His trademark is his expert ability to control the ball, often weaving in and out of congested ... (click for more)

2020 Porky's Golf Tourney Postponed Until August 25th

The 2020 Porky’s Open golf tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been postponed to August 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department largest fundraiser of the year will still take place at the Council Fire Golf Club. The tournament was originally scheduled for April 28, but was pushed back by the ... (click for more)


