Georgia Hospitals To Receive Nearly $800 Million To Aid COVID-19 Fight

Funding Benefits Over 8,000 Georgia Providers, Health Systems

It was announced Friday that $792 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services will go to Georgia hospitals and health care providers enrolled in Medicare. These funds, authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability Act, will be used to treat coronavirus patients and aid in the fight against COVID-19.

“Georgia’s medical providers are currently on the frontlines of one of the most serious public health emergencies in our nation’s history,” said Senator David Perdue. “This crisis has put severe financial strain on local hospitals, and many in rural areas are quickly running out of cash for supplies and payroll. This funding will help stabilize hospitals across our state so providers can stay focused on what matters most: the health and safety of their patients.”

“Our first and main line of defense against the coronavirus is our hospitals, health care facilities and medical professionals,” said Senator Kelly Loeffler. “This funding is critical to supporting those on the front lines and keeping Georgians safe and healthy. This is a direct result of our work to pass the CARES Act in Congress, and I remain committed to doing everything in my power to get our state the resources it needs throughout this crisis.”

Senators Perdue and Loeffler supported the CARES Act that Congress passed last month. The CARES Act included $100 billion in funding to reimburse hospitals for the care of COVID-19 patients and to make up for lost revenue due to canceling elective surgeries and other procedures. The $792 million for Georgia is a portion of $30 billion in CARES Act funding being released Friday by HHS. Senators Perdue and Loeffler sent a letter last week urging HHS to consider rural hospitals when delivering funding.

 


