Tornadoes, Flash Flooding Possible For Chattanooga Sunday Evening

Severe storms are possible for the Chattanooga area over Easter weekend.
There is an advisory for severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, heavy rain and flooding.
The National Weather Service warns:
A severe weather outbreak is likely across the Tennessee Valley region Sunday evening.
There is an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms for locations south and west of Knoxville,
with a Slight Risk north and east. Tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds up to 70 mph, and large
hail will all be possible. High winds will develop across the East TN mountains and adjacent foothills
late Sunday morning and continue into Sunday night. Southerly winds may gust up to 80 mph in some
locations during that time.
Periods of heavy rainfall are expected across the region Sunday and Sunday night, which may result
in flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. Areas south of I-40 appear to have the
greatest risk of flooding.
Here is the latest forecast:
Today
Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51.
South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 70. Light and
variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m.
Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 58. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20
mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind around
10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of rain before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.