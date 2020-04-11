Tornadoes, Flash Flooding Possible For Chattanooga Sunday Evening

Severe storms are possible for the Chattanooga area over Easter weekend.

There is an advisory for severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, heavy rain and flooding.

Here is the latest forecast:

Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51.

Sunday

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 70. Light and

variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.