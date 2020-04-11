 Saturday, April 11, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Tornadoes, Flash Flooding Possible For Chattanooga Sunday Evening

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Severe storms are possible for the Chattanooga area over Easter weekend.

There is an advisory for severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, heavy rain and flooding.

The National Weather Service warns:

A severe weather outbreak is likely across the Tennessee Valley region Sunday evening. 

There is an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms for locations south and west of Knoxville, 

with a Slight Risk north and east. Tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds up to 70 mph, and large 

hail will all be possible. High winds will develop across the East TN mountains and adjacent foothills 

late Sunday morning and continue into Sunday night. Southerly winds may gust up to 80 mph in some

 locations during that time. 

Periods of heavy rainfall are expected across the region Sunday and Sunday night, which may result

 in flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. Areas south of I-40 appear to have the

 greatest risk of flooding.

Here is the latest forecast:

 

Today
Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51.
South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 70. Light and
variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m.
Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 58. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20
mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind around
10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of rain before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

April 11, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 10, 2020

Georgia Hospitals To Receive Nearly $800 Million To Aid COVID-19 Fight

April 10, 2020

Georgia Death Toll Up 13 Since Thursday Night Report; Cases Rise To 11,859; Whitfield County Up To 24 Cases; Catoosa Has 12 Cases, Walker 6


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWMAN, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER 781 Courtney Ln Chattanooga, 374151276 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION ... (click for more)

It was announced Friday that $792 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services will go to Georgia hospitals and health care providers enrolled in Medicare. These funds, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Friday that 13 people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Thursday night report, bringing the total to 425. The confirmed cases are now ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWMAN, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER 781 Courtney Ln Chattanooga, 374151276 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS --- BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL HOMELSS OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Georgia Hospitals To Receive Nearly $800 Million To Aid COVID-19 Fight

It was announced Friday that $792 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services will go to Georgia hospitals and health care providers enrolled in Medicare. These funds, authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability Act, will be used to treat coronavirus patients and aid in the fight against COVID-19. “Georgia’s medical providers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ye Hallowed Souls: The Erlanger Nurses

On Wednesday, April 8 th , the staff of Erlanger Medical Center received an email from Minnie Churchill (nee d’Erlanger), great-granddaughter of Baroness Mathilda d’ Erlanger titled, “ To The Amazing 7,000 Wonderful Family at Erlanger ” The letter warmly expressed her encouragement and pride for the “7,00 plus members of Erlanger crew during the COVID-19 crisis. In this letter, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Easter has been very sacred and very special to me since the very get-go. When my brothers and I were quite young – this before my two sisters were born -- my Dad got up before dawn and took all the eggs we had dyed the day before and hid them in the dark. When we boys got up, we literally shook with anticipation to fly from the front door to see who could find the most. When ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC's Zecca Ferraz Developed His Skills In Native Brazil

Writer’s Note: The Interviews for the article were originally conducted in January Zeca Ferraz is well-known in the Chattanooga area as the skillful midfielder who uses his guile and speed to create goals for his teammates and shots for himself as part of the Chattanooga Football Club. His trademark is his expert ability to control the ball, often weaving in and out of congested ... (click for more)

2020 Porky's Golf Tourney Postponed Until August 25th

The 2020 Porky’s Open golf tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been postponed to August 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department largest fundraiser of the year will still take place at the Council Fire Golf Club. The tournament was originally scheduled for April 28, but was pushed back by the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors