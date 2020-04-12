Alabama Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 93 - Up From 68 On Thursday; Cases Go To 3,262 From 2,547 On Thursday; Jackson County Has 2nd Death

Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 93. It was 36 last Monday and 68 on Thursday.

Cases have gone from 1,880 on Monday to 2,547 on Thursday and now 3,262.

There have been 402 hospitalizations.

It is in all of the state's 67 counties.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, is at 22 cases, and has had a second coronavirus death.

There are 579 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with 15 deaths.

The total was nine last Monday. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 196 cases and is still at five deaths. Madison County (Huntsville) has 186 cases and three deaths.