5 More Deaths Bring Georgia Coronavirus Total To 433; Cases Up To 12,452

State health officials said Sunday that five more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Saturday night report, bringing the total to 433.

The confirmed cases are now at 12,452 - up from 12,261.

Officials said 2,505 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,491.



Whitfield County remains at 24 cases and three deaths.



Walker County is at six cases. Dade County has had two cases.

Catoosa County is at 12 cases, and Chattooga County has six cases.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,154 cases and remains at 72 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 239 cases with 15 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 211 cases. There have been 15 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) now has 108 cases and five deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 35 cases with three earlier deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,467 cases. There have been 50 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 714 cases and has 32 deaths. There are now 869 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 14 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 690 cases with 19 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 362 with 11 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) has 186 cases and went up to seven deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 204 cases and five deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 83 cases and has 11 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 279 cases, but still without a single death.