Signal Mountain Dealing With Budget Uncertainty Due To Income Loss; Town Looking Into Safe Recycling Plan

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - by Gail Perry

The COVID-19 virus is having an effect on many aspects of running the town of Signal Mountain. At the council meeting on Monday night, Town Manager Boyd Veal said he is now working on the 2020-2021 budget in this time of economic uncertainty.

 

A grant was awarded to the town this year from the state of Tennessee’s surplus funds, that in the past would have been looked at as bonus funds, he said, but not now.

He said a significant decrease in money received from the gas tax is expected along with a decline in the state sales tax. The state grant may now become a replacement for those lost funds, he told the council.

 

Signal Mountain is continuing to fully operate despite the difficulties resulting from the social distancing directive and the stay-at-home order that has now been extended to April 30. To maximize staff time and the work load and minimize the staff’s exposure to the virus, employees are being rotated in and out of the offices. Although town-owned buildings, sports fields, parks, trails and roads are closed, they still must be maintained. This upkeep has been done with no serious problems, said Mr. Veal.

 

Recycling has become a big issue with residents since it was discontinued because the center was so heavily used that social distancing was impossible. Mr. Veal said he is actively working on how to do recycling safely. He is considering turning the collection site into a drive-through facility. There has been mostly cooperation from people using the transfer station since the number of people has been limited at any given time and residents are restricted to using the facility to the same day as their garbage is collected. The materials accepted have been limited to household trash.

 

With future council meetings expected to continue in the Zoom format, Mr. Veal suggested and the council agreed to move the regular meeting times from 6 to 4 p.m. All council members will be home and available and the earlier time will help staff members who participate in the meetings. Notices will be sent to inform residents of the time change. To include public participation in the virtual meetings, those who wish to ask questions will be able to respond to an email which will be included in the council meeting package. They will be given a phone number and an ID and a time to be able to speak through a phone call.

 

With so many people staying home with nowhere to go since parks and trails have been closed, Council member Bill Lusk made the suggestion of using Shoal Creek Road for pedestrian traffic only, closing it to vehicles. As it is now, he said North Palisades Drive has hundreds of people walking and biking mixed with the cars. The large number of people there do not seem concerned with social distancing, he said, and shifting pedestrians to Shoal Creek could take some of the strain off of North Palisades

 

One problem with using Shoal Creek for walkers is the lack of parking. With nearby lots closed, people may park in private yards. Mayor Dan Landrum suggested not allowing people to park along the road with the intent of encouraging them to stay home but get out and walk where they live. Town Attorney Harry Cash said enforcement could be an issue with not knowing if a car in front of a house belongs to the homeowner. Mr. Veal said the same standard would need to be applied to all areas of the town. How to stop violations of the executive order is also a problem. Now, the police are telling people to separate, but are giving no citations.

 

Shoal Creek Road is currently closed for the removal of storm debris, so while it is closed, the council voted to put up no parking signs at the overlook parks and along Shoal Creek Road during the construction to see how that works.

 

Discussion also took place about creating a strategic plan for the town. It was decided that the current environment would complicate the process when all involved are distracted with the COVID-19 situation. The mayor will speak to MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Services) about identifying priorities and objectives for the town.

 

It was agreed that finding a way to maintain the trails on town-owned property is needed. Discussion took place about forming a new Trails Board or asking the Recreation Board to take on the responsibility for trail upkeep. The mayor will discuss this plan with the rec board for future consideration. The Signal Mountain Club will also be asked to make a recommendation of a club member to become a liaison between the club and the council.

 

A preliminary design for the sidewalk project in Olde Towne has been done. The town has gotten two grants to help fund the project. One grant can be used to engineer the sidewalks and the other will be used for the actual construction.

 

The council approved a resolution that authorizes the purchase of an engine exhaust removal system for fire hall #1. Standards have evolved since the first fire station was built, said Mr. Veal, and is now required equipment that addresses the health and welfare of employees. This is the same exhaust system that is used in the new fire hall #2. This system is a budged expense in the amount of $15,029.

 


