 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 56.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tom Decosimo Files To Have Name On Ballot In School Board Race Under Anti-Skullduggery Act

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Tom Decosimo, who had planned to run a write-in campaign for County School Board after incumbent Kathy Lennon withdrew shortly after qualifying, said Tuesday his name will now be on the ballot under the provisions in Tennessee’s Anti Skullduggery Act (ASA) of 1991.

After Ms. Lennon withdrew, that left only newcomer Marco Perez on the ballot.

Mr. Decosimo said, “If what the incumbent and her lieutenant did to try to manipulate the process is not ‘skullduggery’, I don’t know what is.

Kerry Steelman, election administrator, said, "The extension of the qualifying deadline for the District 2 school board race is statutory and may be cited as the “Anti-Skullduggery Act of 1991.”

"TCA 2-5-101(h) permits additional candidates to qualify for an office no later than 12 noon, prevailing time, on the seventh day after the original withdrawal deadline if an incumbent for such office is a candidate for a primary or a nonpartisan general election and if such incumbent dies or properly withdraws on the last day of the qualifying deadline or prior to 12 noon, prevailing time, on the seventh day after the qualifying deadline.

"In this specific case, the incumbent withdrew her candidacy on the seventh day after the qualifying deadline."

Mr. Decosimo said, “I am very proud of the Tennessee General Assembly for having the foresight to address this type of situation to level the playing field a bit. Incumbency is a powerful tool for politicians to get re-elected. The ASA provides an opportunity for more candidates to break the chain of long term incumbency by allowing others a chance to serve.

His campaign said, "Under the provisions of the ASA, if an incumbent elected official, who has filed proper paperwork for re-election and then withdraws his/her candidacy on the last day of qualifying, the qualifying deadline is then extended for another seven days. This provision was enacted by the Tennessee General Assembly specifically to prevent unscrupulous behavior by incumbent elected officials trying to manipulate the process to pave the way for a selected successor.  This practice is unethical and is addressed by the ASA."

Mr. Decosimo was filing his qualifying papers today with the Hamilton County Election Commission for his name to be placed on the ballot for the District 2 seat.

He said, “My family has been deeply involved with this community for generations, it is time for me to give back and serve where I think I can be of most value, educating future generations of our children. It is also important that we are diligent and responsible with managing a budget that is approaching a half a billion dollars a year. I believe my experience in business and finance will be helpful in planning for our future at several levels. I look forward to running for this position and I ask for the help and support of those who live in District 2. I would appreciate your vote.”


April 14, 2020

Power Back On For 24,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

April 14, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Death Toll Goes Past 500; Cases Rise From To 13,621 To 14,223

April 14, 2020

Whitfield County Commissioners Say It's Too Early To Tell How COVID-19 Affects County Finances


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 24,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night, officials said at noon on Tuesday. About ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 21 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Monday night report, bringing the total to 501. The confirmed cases are ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Finance Director James Garvin said Tuesday that for the financial report from February, the county did “well” with expenditures but also received less revenue. He said, “We ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Power Back On For 24,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 24,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night, officials said at noon on Tuesday. About 36,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days. ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Death Toll Goes Past 500; Cases Rise From To 13,621 To 14,223

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 21 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Monday night report, bringing the total to 501. The confirmed cases are now at 14,223 - up from 13,621. Officials said 2,769 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,702. Whitfield County is up to 29 with three deaths. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Councilman Darrin Ledford: "We Have Each Other, We Have It All"

Sunday night our community was dealt another blow by way of a devastating tornado that brought the East Brainerd community to its knees. I saw on Monday the great American fighting spirit soar with neighbors helping neighbors, without reservation or hesitation. As I canvassed our newest “front line”, I witnessed devastation I haven’t seen since my wife Kelly and I survived ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Stood Ready

After an Easter that was so quiet and so still it seemed as if it were fragile, we were snapped to full alert at its dusk as the worst storm I can ever remember pounded almost every part of our community. Combined with the now-raging coronavirus, it hardly seemed fair by any standard but to our first responders, “fair” has always been a far-away word. I can only imagine the door-to-door ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors