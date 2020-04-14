Whitfield County Commissioners Say It's Too Early To Tell How COVID-19 Affects County Finances

Whitfield County Finance Director James Garvin said Tuesday that for the financial report from February, the county did “well” with expenditures but also received less revenue.

He said, “We can’t really predict any better than that,” saying the commissioners should have a better feel for how COVID-19 has affected finances starting next month, when March is reviewed.

The finance director spoke as the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners met, as they now do, virtually on zoom. All five commissioners were present, as was Fire Chief Ed O’Brien, Public Works Director DeWayne Hunt, Finance Director Garvin, Sheriff Scott Chitwood and County Attorney Robert Smalley.

To begin the meeting, the week of April 12 to 18 was deemed to be part of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, and that May 7 should be National Day of Prayer.

“Whereas, It is fitting that we as Americans and Georgians pause and join in this important observance to gain a greater sense of direction, purpose and renewed commitment to ourselves, our duties, and our fellow citizens,” said Chairwoman Lynn Laughter as part of the resolution.

The commissioners also moved the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum from the May 19 ballot to the June 9 ballot. The referendum itself will not chance despite being moved to a later ballot.

“The SPLOST question will now be on the ballot that is being moved to June,” said Commissioner Roger Crossen. “Because of that action, this resolution acknowledges that you passed the January resolution for the May ballot, and since it’s been moved, you’re requesting it be on the June ballot.”

Commissioners also approved receiving a state grant of $44,493 needed to start a Veterans Court led by Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris.

They also approved the purchase of a $9,820 ATV to be used for daily maintenance in the Rocky Face Ridge Park, and a $25,000 bid from Northwest Georgia Paving to install concrete curbing around the parking lot of the park.



“We think this will be a unique feature based on the fact that when the bikers or hikers are on top of the ridge, they’ll look back down to the part of the park where they entered and instead of just seeing a square box of cars, they’re going to have more of a feature,” said Public Works Director Hunt. “It’ll look different, and we think it’s going to enhance that area of the park.”