Woman And Daughter Rescued By CFD After Being Pinned In A Bed By A Fallen Tree

Two people were rescued by the Chattanooga Fire Department Tuesday when a tree fell on a home, trapping the family members under its weight.

It happened in the 200 block of Glendale Drive, at the foot of Signal Mountain.



Officials said special steps had to be taken to rescue them.

"Squad 1, Squad 20, Quint 17, Engine 12, Technical Rescue Teams and our Special Operations Division responded to the scene from the tornado affected area," officials said. "A tree fell through the roof of the house and into a bedroom, pinning a woman and her young daughter to the bed.



"Firefighters split duties between stabilizing the tree and stabilizing the floor underneath it.

They shored the floor from the basement so they could lift the tree up enough to slide the patients out."The relatives were left with minor injuries and they were transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS.“The crews worked together and did a wonderful job, even before additional equipment arrived,” said Captain David Tallent with CFD Special Operations.