Woman And Daughter Rescued By CFD After Being Pinned In A Bed By A Fallen Tree

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Two people were rescued by the Chattanooga Fire Department Tuesday when a tree fell on a home, trapping the family members under its weight. 

It happened in the 200 block of Glendale Drive, at the foot of Signal Mountain. 

Officials said special steps had to be taken to rescue them.

"Squad 1, Squad 20, Quint 17, Engine 12, Technical Rescue Teams and our Special Operations Division responded to the scene from the tornado affected area," officials said. "A tree fell through the roof of the house and into a bedroom, pinning a woman and her young daughter to the bed. 

"Firefighters split duties between stabilizing the tree and stabilizing the floor underneath it.

They shored the floor from the basement so they could lift the tree up enough to slide the patients out."

The relatives were left with minor injuries and they were transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS. 

“The crews worked together and did a wonderful job, even before additional equipment arrived,” said Captain David Tallent with CFD Special Operations.


April 14, 2020

South Chickamauga Creek Almost 8 Feet Above Flood Stage

South Chickamauga Creek, which runs from Brainerd to East Ridge, was almost eight feet above flood stage on Tuesday morning. The stage at 10 a.m. was 25.9 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet. The creek was expected to rise to near 26 feet on Tuesday afternoon, then begin falling. Officials said moderate flooding is occurring. At 27 feet, homes on Arlena Circle off Shallowford ... (click for more)

Winds Devastate Grace Baptist Academy Campus; Faith Sustains Parents, Faculty, Students Through Destruction

The horrific storms that tore through Chattanooga also were destructive at the campus of Grace Baptist Academy, located at the corner of Jenkins Road and Shallowford Road. Buildings were cracked open much like discarded egg shells and debris littered the grounds. Metal, glass and insulation covered parking lots and playgrounds where children had once swung and climbed. Power ... (click for more)

Opinion

Councilman Darrin Ledford: "We Have Each Other, We Have It All"

Sunday night our community was dealt another blow by way of a devastating tornado that brought the East Brainerd community to its knees. I saw on Monday the great American fighting spirit soar with neighbors helping neighbors, without reservation or hesitation. As I canvassed our newest “front line”, I witnessed devastation I haven’t seen since my wife Kelly and I survived ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Stood Ready

After an Easter that was so quiet and so still it seemed as if it were fragile, we were snapped to full alert at its dusk as the worst storm I can ever remember pounded almost every part of our community. Combined with the now-raging coronavirus, it hardly seemed fair by any standard but to our first responders, “fair” has always been a far-away word. I can only imagine the door-to-door ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


