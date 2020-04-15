 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


15,000 Properties In Hamilton County Being Assessed For Damages After Devastating Easter Storm

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials said the assessments phase relating to the devastating Easter storm continues today (Wednesday). Currently, 2,500 properties have been assessed, 12,500 still need to be surveyed for damage.

Damage Assessment Teams are still visiting Chattanooga, Soddy Daisy, East Ridge, Ooltewah and the unincorporated areas to survey damaged areas.

First Responders continue to stage at the Silverdale Baptist Church (Bonny Oaks) and continue to help with assessment efforts and assist residents with immediate needs.

A Volunteer Reception and Donation Center will be located at the Hamilton Family YMCA at 7430 Shallowford Road. This center is not open yet, officials emphasized.

The YMCA is scheduled to open on Thursday to welcome volunteers and donations for the storm victims.

Officials said, "Please refrain from showing up at the YMCA to volunteer. Volunteers need to pre-register at www.cha.city/volunteer<http://www.cha.city/volunteer>

Donations needed:

•  Non-Perishable food

•   Bottled water

•   Work gloves

•   Unused packing boxes

•  Plastic storage containers

Roads continue to be impassable in some areas. Hamilton County and city of Chattanooga Public Works continue to clear roads of heavy debris and trees.

EPB is requesting that homeowners refrain from wiring their generators directly to their electric panel at their home but to use extension cords from the generator to their electronic devices, lighting, etc.


April 15, 2020

Power Back On For About 32,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

April 15, 2020

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

April 15, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 32,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 28,000 customers remain without ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Wednesday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Power Back On For About 32,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 32,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 28,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days after the storm. One of the ways EPB ... (click for more)

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Wednesday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds 271 (up from 181 on Monday) with 17 pediatric Intensive care beds 64 (up from 44 on Monday) with seven (down from nine on Monday) pediatric Ventilators 366 (up from 358 on Monday) ... (click for more)

Opinion

Councilman Darrin Ledford: "We Have Each Other, We Have It All"

Sunday night our community was dealt another blow by way of a devastating tornado that brought the East Brainerd community to its knees. I saw on Monday the great American fighting spirit soar with neighbors helping neighbors, without reservation or hesitation. As I canvassed our newest “front line”, I witnessed devastation I haven’t seen since my wife Kelly and I survived ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors