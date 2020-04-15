15,000 Properties In Hamilton County Being Assessed For Damages After Devastating Easter Storm

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials said the assessments phase relating to the devastating Easter storm continues today (Wednesday). Currently, 2,500 properties have been assessed, 12,500 still need to be surveyed for damage.



Damage Assessment Teams are still visiting Chattanooga, Soddy Daisy, East Ridge, Ooltewah and the unincorporated areas to survey damaged areas.

First Responders continue to stage at the Silverdale Baptist Church (Bonny Oaks) and continue to help with assessment efforts and assist residents with immediate needs.



A Volunteer Reception and Donation Center will be located at the Hamilton Family YMCA at 7430 Shallowford Road. This center is not open yet, officials emphasized.

The YMCA is scheduled to open on Thursday to welcome volunteers and donations for the storm victims.