 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


New Hamilton County Schools Food Locations Open Wednesday With Targeted Bus Delivery Routes

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Food locations are expanding to 21 school sites across the county, and targeted bus delivery will streamline routes and stops.  The Hamilton County Schools cafeteria locations will provide food pick-up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week. One does not need to enter the school cafeteria.  The food is available as curbside service at the school locations and includes breakfast and lunch for two days.

Food is free to any child 18 and under at sites and bus stops.  It is a federal requirement the district must follow that children accompany an adult to a food pick-up location or bus stop to receive free meals.

 

The school locations in Hamilton County Schools for food pick up are:

 

Opportunity Zone

  • Clifton Hills Elementary
  • East Lake Elementary
  • Hardy Elementary
  • Orchard Knob Elementary

 

Harrison Bay

  • Bess T Shepherd Elementary
  • Harrison Elementary
  • Ooltewah Elementary  
  • Snow Hill
  • Wallace A Smith Elementary
  • Wolftever Creek Elementary

 

Missionary Ridge

  • CSLA
  • East Ridge Elementary
  • East Side Elementary
  • Spring Creek Elementary

 

North River

  • Hixson High
  • Middle Valley Elementary
  • Soddy Elementary

 

Rock Point

  • Brown Academy
  • Nolan Elementary
  • Red Bank Elementary
  • Rivermont Elementary

 

Targeted bus service with streamlined delivery locations will also begin today.  The bus stops are located on the morning elementary routes buses normally run.  Routes will start at 11 a.m., and buses should complete food delivery by 1 p.m.  Buses will also run on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.  The bus routes will be specific to a bus number, but the actual bus will not be the vehicle that runs the food delivery route.  Look for a smaller bus to deliver food each day.  The smaller buses will make the food delivery service more efficient and easier to maneuver in neighborhoods. 

 

Specific bus route stops

 

Bus Routes (The actual bus number will not deliver the food)                                   

    3  North Hamilton County Elementary

  13  Soddy Elementary

  47  Woodmore Elementary

  66  Spring Creek Elementary

  76  Spring Creek Elementary

  76  Woodmore (This bus runs two elementary school routes)

326  Hixson Elementary

330  Red Bank Elementary

333  Alpine Crest Elementary

354  Snow Hill Elementary

367  Lakeside Academy

375  Battle Academy

379  Brown Academy

393  East Lake Academy

394  Calvin Donaldson Elementary

407  Bess T Shepherd Elementary

447  Calvin Donaldson Elementary

 

If you have a question about a route, please check the listing of stops or contact the Transportation Hotline number at 423 498-5555.

 

Full list of resources for families: https://www.hcde.org/hcs-continued-learning/resources_for_families

 

Volunteers are needed for the foodservice program.  If you would like to help, please complete a volunteer form.


April 15, 2020

Power Back On For About 32,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

April 15, 2020

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

April 15, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 32,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 28,000 customers remain without ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Wednesday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Power Back On For About 32,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 32,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 28,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days after the storm. One of the ways EPB ... (click for more)

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Wednesday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds 271 (up from 181 on Monday) with 17 pediatric Intensive care beds 64 (up from 44 on Monday) with seven (down from nine on Monday) pediatric Ventilators 366 (up from 358 on Monday) ... (click for more)

Opinion

Councilman Darrin Ledford: "We Have Each Other, We Have It All"

Sunday night our community was dealt another blow by way of a devastating tornado that brought the East Brainerd community to its knees. I saw on Monday the great American fighting spirit soar with neighbors helping neighbors, without reservation or hesitation. As I canvassed our newest “front line”, I witnessed devastation I haven’t seen since my wife Kelly and I survived ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors