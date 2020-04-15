New Hamilton County Schools Food Locations Open Wednesday With Targeted Bus Delivery Routes

Food locations are expanding to 21 school sites across the county, and targeted bus delivery will streamline routes and stops. The Hamilton County Schools cafeteria locations will provide food pick-up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week. One does not need to enter the school cafeteria. The food is available as curbside service at the school locations and includes breakfast and lunch for two days.
Food is free to any child 18 and under at sites and bus stops. It is a federal requirement the district must follow that children accompany an adult to a food pick-up location or bus stop to receive free meals.
The school locations in Hamilton County Schools for food pick up are:
Opportunity Zone
- Clifton Hills Elementary
- East Lake Elementary
- Hardy Elementary
- Orchard Knob Elementary
Harrison Bay
- Bess T Shepherd Elementary
- Harrison Elementary
- Ooltewah Elementary
- Snow Hill
- Wallace A Smith Elementary
- Wolftever Creek Elementary
Missionary Ridge
- CSLA
- East Ridge Elementary
- East Side Elementary
- Spring Creek Elementary
North River
- Hixson High
- Middle Valley Elementary
- Soddy Elementary
Rock Point
- Brown Academy
- Nolan Elementary
- Red Bank Elementary
- Rivermont Elementary
Targeted bus service with streamlined delivery locations will also begin today. The bus stops are located on the morning elementary routes buses normally run. Routes will start at 11 a.m., and buses should complete food delivery by 1 p.m. Buses will also run on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The bus routes will be specific to a bus number, but the actual bus will not be the vehicle that runs the food delivery route. Look for a smaller bus to deliver food each day. The smaller buses will make the food delivery service more efficient and easier to maneuver in neighborhoods.
Specific bus route stops
Bus Routes (The actual bus number will not deliver the food)
3 North Hamilton County Elementary
13 Soddy Elementary
47 Woodmore Elementary
66 Spring Creek Elementary
76 Spring Creek Elementary
76 Woodmore (This bus runs two elementary school routes)
326 Hixson Elementary
330 Red Bank Elementary
333 Alpine Crest Elementary
354 Snow Hill Elementary
367 Lakeside Academy
375 Battle Academy
379 Brown Academy
393 East Lake Academy
394 Calvin Donaldson Elementary
407 Bess T Shepherd Elementary
447 Calvin Donaldson Elementary
If you have a question about a route, please check the listing of stops or contact the Transportation Hotline number at 423 498-5555.
Full list of resources for families: https://www.hcde.org/hcs-continued-learning/resources_for_families
Volunteers are needed for the foodservice program. If you would like to help, please complete a volunteer form.