New Hamilton County Schools Food Locations Open Wednesday With Targeted Bus Delivery Routes

Food locations are expanding to 21 school sites across the county, and targeted bus delivery will streamline routes and stops. The Hamilton County Schools cafeteria locations will provide food pick-up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week. One does not need to enter the school cafeteria. The food is available as curbside service at the school locations and includes breakfast and lunch for two days.

Food is free to any child 18 and under at sites and bus stops. It is a federal requirement the district must follow that children accompany an adult to a food pick-up location or bus stop to receive free meals.

The school locations in Hamilton County Schools for food pick up are:

Opportunity Zone

Clifton Hills Elementary

East Lake Elementary

Hardy Elementary

Orchard Knob Elementary

Harrison Bay

Bess T Shepherd Elementary

Harrison Elementary

Ooltewah Elementary

Snow Hill

Wallace A Smith Elementary

Wolftever Creek Elementary

Missionary Ridge

CSLA

East Ridge Elementary

East Side Elementary

Spring Creek Elementary

North River

Hixson High

Middle Valley Elementary

Soddy Elementary

Rock Point

Brown Academy

Nolan Elementary

Red Bank Elementary

Rivermont Elementary

Targeted bus service with streamlined delivery locations will also begin today. The bus stops are located on the morning elementary routes buses normally run. Routes will start at 11 a.m., and buses should complete food delivery by 1 p.m. Buses will also run on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The bus routes will be specific to a bus number, but the actual bus will not be the vehicle that runs the food delivery route. Look for a smaller bus to deliver food each day. The smaller buses will make the food delivery service more efficient and easier to maneuver in neighborhoods.

Specific bus route stops

Bus Routes (The actual bus number will not deliver the food)

3 North Hamilton County Elementary

13 Soddy Elementary

47 Woodmore Elementary

66 Spring Creek Elementary

76 Spring Creek Elementary

76 Woodmore (This bus runs two elementary school routes)

326 Hixson Elementary

330 Red Bank Elementary

333 Alpine Crest Elementary

354 Snow Hill Elementary

367 Lakeside Academy

375 Battle Academy

379 Brown Academy

393 East Lake Academy

394 Calvin Donaldson Elementary

407 Bess T Shepherd Elementary

447 Calvin Donaldson Elementary

If you have a question about a route, please check the listing of stops or contact the Transportation Hotline number at 423 498-5555.

Full list of resources for families: https://www.hcde.org/hcs- continued-learning/resources_ for_families

Volunteers are needed for the foodservice program. If you would like to help, please complete a volunteer form.