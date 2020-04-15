PHOTOS: Cleanup Just Starting On East Brainerd Devastation
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Damage at East Brainerd Elementary School
- photo by M.A. Locke
East Brainerd Elementary School
- photo by M.A. Locke
Workers remove debris from East Brainerd Elementary School Wednesday morning.
- photo by M.A. Locke
An East Brainerd Elementary School playground is cleared of debris.
- photo by M.A. Locke
The neighborhoods near East Brainerd Elementary School were especially hard hit.
- photo by M.A. Locke
Remains of Advance Auto on East Brainerd Road.
- photo by M.A. Locke
Downed lines on East Brainerd Road
- photo by M.A. Locke
Damaged rental vans
- photo by M.A. Locke
The remains of Bones Smokehouse.
- photo by M.A. Locke
Roads were mostly cleared of debris in the East Brainerd storm damaged areas Wednesday morning, but the cleanup and repairs are just beginning.