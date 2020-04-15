 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

4-Year-Old Grayson Meadows Dies Of Tornado Injuries

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Four-year-old Grayson Meadows has died of head injuries suffered in Sunday night's devastating tornado.

 

He becomes the third victim in Hamilton County from the storm.

 

The second victim of the tornado was Jose Arzate, 46. He died  when a tree fell onto his trailer in the Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park, located near Woodland Drive and Bill Reed Road.

 

Also, Rafael Jenkins, 29, was killed when a tree crashed into his home on Wilcox Boulevard.

 

Grayson and his father, Mikey, were among 17 people taken to the hospital from the storm.

Both had major head injuries from flying debris at their East Brainerd home. They have both been in the hospital in critical condition, family members said.

 

The brother of Mikey said that Mikey told him to get downstairs. However, he said he was knocked down by a flying object because he could run out. He then crawled out of the room. He said he later found Grayson and Mikey unconscious from being struck by flying objects. Neighbors and an officer helped carry Grayson nearly a mile down the road before an ambulance could be reached.

 

 


