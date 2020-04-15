 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Governor Lee Extends School Closures Through End Of This School Year; Creates Child Well-Being Task Force

Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday said he was extending school closures through the end of the school year and creating a COVID-19 Child Well-being Task Force. 

 

“I appreciate the governor’s recommendation schools remain closed through the end of the school year to protect the health and safety of all Tennesseans. The coronavirus pandemic is constantly evolving, and we are only starting to see how this pandemic is affecting our children,” said Dr.

Penny Schwinn, state education commissioner.  

 

“Children being out of school for such a long time has significant implications for a child’s wellbeing, and this poses a different kind of challenge for all of us, as communities and as a state. There is critical work ahead, and I am honored to convene the COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force in the coming weeks to focus state and local leaders on the well-being of Tennessee’s children.”  

 

Commissioner Schwinn will be convening a COVID-19 Child Well-being Task Force to support local leaders and communities in caring for our students, particularly those who are vulnerable or most at risk. Details about the Task Force will be announced in the coming weeks.  

 

She said the Tennessee Department of Education has developed and designed a number of resources for optional, free use by local districts. This includes school closure toolkits; three times per week superintendent calls; instructional, daily programming on PBS and companion teacher, student and family guides; free access for all families to early childhood platform ReadyRosieSchoolMealFinder website for families to locate meal services; a STE(A)M Resource Hub; as well as federal waivers with a focus on nutrition, accountability, and special education. 

 

The Department of Education will continually update guidance to school districts posted on its website: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html 


Power Back On For About 33,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

TDOT Contractor To Begin Bridge Replacement Project On Interstate 24 In Chattanooga

16-Year-Old Shot Tuesday Afternoon; Suspect Sought


Power Back On For About 33,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 33,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 27,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days after the storm. One of the ways EPB ... (click for more)

16-Year-Old Shot Tuesday Afternoon; Suspect Sought

A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon, and the adult suspect is being sought. At approximately 2:11 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a local hospital after a juvenile male showed up with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim said to police he ... (click for more)

Free Burn Permits During A Respiratory Virus Pandemic?

I just read that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. My question is, why are authorities even allowing outdoor burning at all during a worldwide respiratory virus pandemic? Our governor has just extended the statewide stay-at-home order to the end of the month. Now, not only will thousands ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Former Lady Vol Jazmine Massengill Transfers To Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. "We spent a lot of time with Jazmine ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Coronavirus In The Way Of Vols Football Plans

College football depends greatly upon having a plan in place. There’s a conditioning program to usher a team through an offseason. Preseason practices are informed by practice plans. When the season arrives, the practice plan incorporates implementation of a game plan. There’s layer upon layer of structure. Planning for the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shutdown ... (click for more)


