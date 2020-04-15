VIDEO: Electric Power Board Aerial Storm Footage

I just read that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. My question is, why are authorities even allowing outdoor burning at all during a worldwide respiratory virus pandemic? Our governor has just extended the statewide stay-at-home order to the end of the month. Now, not only will thousands ... (click for more)

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)