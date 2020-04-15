VIDEO: Electric Power Board Aerial Storm Footage

April 15, 2020
Tennessee has had 11 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 135.
Cases have gone from 5,823 to 6,079.
Officials said 663 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus ... (click for more)
Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 35,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 25,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)
McCallie Headmaster Lee Burns said on Wednesday that all on-campus activities for the rest of the school year have been canceled.
He sent the following letter Wednesday:
"In light of the ... (click for more)
Hamilton County has had 110 cases with 12 deaths.
Bradley County is up to 33 cases of the deadly new strain of virus and is listing its first death.
Marion ... (click for more)
Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 35,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 25,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday.
One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)
I just read that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. My question is, why are authorities even allowing outdoor burning at all during a worldwide respiratory virus pandemic? Our governor has just extended the statewide stay-at-home order to the end of the month. Now, not only will thousands ... (click for more)
Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
"We spent a lot of time with Jazmine ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- University of Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed Wednesday that graduate transfer Keyen Green has signed an athletics scholarship and an SEC Grant-In-Aid agreement to join the Lady Vol program for the 2020-21 campaign.
Green, a 6-foot-1 forward/center, comes to Rocky Top from Liberty University, where she has spent the past ... (click for more)