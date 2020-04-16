 Thursday, April 16, 2020 Weather

EPB Mobilizes 1,100+ Utility Workers And Restores Power To 46,000 Customers

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 46,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 14,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday.

 

One of the ways EPB is speeding up the re-construction effort for customers is by bringing in additional line crews from other utilities through mutual aid agreements.

As of today (Thursday), about 1,100 utility workers are engaged in the restoration.  

 

“Seeing our Gig City covered with utility workers driving all over town to help restore power to our remaining 14,000 customers is an amazing sight,” said EPB spokesperson Scottie Summerlin. “A huge thank you to Hamilton Place Mall, Northgate Mall and Eastgate Mall for letting us set up staging areas in their parking lots to give crews their assignments and feed them three times a day.”

 

As efforts to re-construct Chattanooga’s massively damaged electric system continue, EPB is emphasizing the importance of staying away from damaged lines and equipment including areas where line crews are at work.

 

“For your health and safety and that of our crew, we’re asking customers to stay far away from damaged equipment and active construction zones,” said J.Ed Marston. “We’re making repairs along many roadways and public areas. These are active construction zones, and we ask people to avoid these areas for their own safety. We also ask people not to approach utility workers as we continue to uphold at least six feet of social distance to limit the spread of infection.”

 

Also during the night, EPB developers identified and addressed a bug that was causing Android phone users to receive incorrect information from the MyEPB app. Customers with Android phones who do not have their phone set to auto update should be sure they are using the latest version of the MyEPB app to address this issue. The free MyEPB app continues to be the best source of information about restoration efforts to your home. You can download it by going to EPB.com and using the link in the update banner at the top of the web site.

 

EPB continues to encourage customers to download the My EPB app to check for updates on their location.  EPB customer service representatives are available by phone as well 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.  They can be reached online at epb.com and by phone at 423-648-1372.

 


