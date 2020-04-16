 Thursday, April 16, 2020 66.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Lockdown Protest Will Be Held Sunday

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Chattanoogans who feel their economic livelihood and personal freedoms have been unduly infringed upon will be gathering to peacefully protest on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. on the Market Street Bridge.

This protest is one of many that will be held in cities across the state simultaneously, including Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Johnson City.

While Hamilton County has experienced 110 cases of coronavirus, tens of thousands of jobs have been lost and liberties have been taken away without legislation, said organizers. Many local businesses have shuttered their doors forever.

Organizers said families cannot see friends or loved ones out of fear from arrest. Church services have been banned while commercial shopping has been allowed. Boat ramps are blocked, parks are closed, and hiking trails are off limits.

In response, a group of private citizens have joined together to invite all Chattanoogans to peacefully
assemble and protest the response to this health concern. They will demand restrictions be eased and lifted so "freedom loving citizens may get back to their life and livelihood."

Citizens who wish to learn more about the protest can visit www.FreeChattanooga.com.


April 16, 2020

EPB Mobilizes 1,100+ Utility Workers And Restores Power To 46,000 Customers

April 16, 2020

Governor Lee Establishes Economic Recovery Group To Reboot Tennessee Economy

April 16, 2020

Governor Lee Announces Stimulus Financial Accountability Group


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 46,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 14,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)

Thursday Governor Bill Lee established the Economic Recovery Group, a joint effort between state departments, members of the legislature and leaders from the private sector to build guidance ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday announced the creation of the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group to ensure proper fiscal management of stimulus funds received by the state through ... (click for more)



Breaking News

EPB Mobilizes 1,100+ Utility Workers And Restores Power To 46,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 46,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 14,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Establishes Economic Recovery Group To Reboot Tennessee Economy

Thursday Governor Bill Lee established the Economic Recovery Group, a joint effort between state departments, members of the legislature and leaders from the private sector to build guidance to safely reboot Tennessee’s economy. “COVID-19 has not only created a public health crisis, it has hurt thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of hardworking Tennesseans,” ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time To Re-Start The Economy In Hamilton County

On March 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order, under emergency powers granted him by the state constitution, mandating social distancing and stay-at-home provisions that have helped to limit exposure of Tennesseans to the COVID-19 virus. That order and similar orders by county and city mayors throughout the state have served to limit the scope of the pandemic ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow Each To Decide

In my lifetime there have been some monumental decisions that have affected a lot of American lives, but given the Viet Nam fiasco, our list of “stupids” is ever bothersome. For instance, whenever I get to heaven I can hardly wait to learn where Lyndon Johnson and Robert McNamara are, this after 58,209 guys like me were killed and another 2,500 went missing, and all for what? In ... (click for more)

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors