Lockdown Protest Will Be Held Sunday

Chattanoogans who feel their economic livelihood and personal freedoms have been unduly infringed upon will be gathering to peacefully protest on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. on the Market Street Bridge.

This protest is one of many that will be held in cities across the state simultaneously, including Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Johnson City.



While Hamilton County has experienced 110 cases of coronavirus, tens of thousands of jobs have been lost and liberties have been taken away without legislation, said organizers. Many local businesses have shuttered their doors forever.

Organizers said families cannot see friends or loved ones out of fear from arrest. Church services have been banned while commercial shopping has been allowed. Boat ramps are blocked, parks are closed, and hiking trails are off limits.

In response, a group of private citizens have joined together to invite all Chattanoogans to peacefully

assemble and protest the response to this health concern. They will demand restrictions be eased and lifted so "freedom loving citizens may get back to their life and livelihood."

Citizens who wish to learn more about the protest can visit www.FreeChattanooga.com.