Governor Lee Announces Stimulus Financial Accountability Group

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday announced the creation of the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group to ensure proper fiscal management of stimulus funds received by the state through the Coronavirus Relief Fund created by the CARES Act. The State of Tennessee projects a distribution of approximately $2.3 billion from the fund.

“The CARES Act has given our state critical relief to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and begin to reopen Tennessee’s economy,” said Governor Lee. “We must ensure that these funds are spent wisely and effectively, and I’m grateful to the members of this group for their valuable input as we steward these resources and serve Tennesseans."

Members of the group include:

Governor Bill Lee
Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally
House Speaker Cameron Sexton
Senator Bo Watson
Senator Raumesh Akbari
Representative Pat Marsh
Representative Harold Love Jr.
Justin P. Wilson, Comptroller of the Treasury
Commissioner Butch Eley, Finance & Administration
Stuart McWhorter, COVID-19 Unified Command

The first meeting of the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group will be held remotely on April 22.

President Trump on March 27 signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The largest relief package ever passed by the United State Congress, the CARES Act includes a broad array of provisions intended to support the nation’s healthcare system as well as provide direct relief to businesses, individuals, and state and local government.

More information from the U.S. Department of Treasury can be found here.


April 16, 2020

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 46,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 14,000 customers remain without power.

Thursday Governor Bill Lee established the Economic Recovery Group, a joint effort between state departments, members of the legislature and leaders from the private sector to build guidance

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday announced the creation of the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group to ensure proper fiscal management of stimulus funds received by the state through



EPB Mobilizes 1,100+ Utility Workers And Restores Power To 46,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 46,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 14,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding

Governor Lee Establishes Economic Recovery Group To Reboot Tennessee Economy

Thursday Governor Bill Lee established the Economic Recovery Group, a joint effort between state departments, members of the legislature and leaders from the private sector to build guidance to safely reboot Tennessee's economy. "COVID-19 has not only created a public health crisis, it has hurt thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of hardworking Tennesseans,"

Opinion

Time To Re-Start The Economy In Hamilton County

On March 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order, under emergency powers granted him by the state constitution, mandating social distancing and stay-at-home provisions that have helped to limit exposure of Tennesseans to the COVID-19 virus. That order and similar orders by county and city mayors throughout the state have served to limit the scope of the pandemic

Roy Exum: Allow Each To Decide

In my lifetime there have been some monumental decisions that have affected a lot of American lives, but given the Viet Nam fiasco, our list of "stupids" is ever bothersome. For instance, whenever I get to heaven I can hardly wait to learn where Lyndon Johnson and Robert McNamara are, this after 58,209 guys like me were killed and another 2,500 went missing, and all for what? In

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year's All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad's representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year's honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy


