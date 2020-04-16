Governor Lee Establishes Economic Recovery Group To Reboot Tennessee Economy

Thursday Governor Bill Lee established the Economic Recovery Group, a joint effort between state departments, members of the legislature and leaders from the private sector to build guidance to safely reboot Tennessee’s economy.



“COVID-19 has not only created a public health crisis, it has hurt thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of hardworking Tennesseans,” said Governor Lee. “As we work to safely open Tennessee’s economy, this group will provide guidance to industries across the state on the best ways to get Tennesseans back to work.”



The group is led by Tennessee Department of Tourism Development Commissioner Mark Ezell.



“This public-private partnership will prioritize connection, collaboration and communication across industries, the medical community and state government,” said Commissioner Ezell. “We’re grateful to these leaders for serving at a critical time in our state’s history.”



Sammie Arnold will serve as the chief of staff for the Economic Recovery Group. Mr. Arnold currently serves as the assistant commissioner of Rural Development at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.



Members of the Economic Recovery Group include:



Governor Lee Administration Representatives:

Mark Ezell, director

Sammie Arnold, chief of staff

House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R – Portland)

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R – Franklin)

Brandon Gibson, senior advisor to Governor Lee

Bob Rolfe, Department of Economic and Community Development

Greg Gonzales, Department of Financial Institutions

David Gerregano, Department of Revenue

Dr. Charles Hatcher, Department of Agriculture

Dr. Jeff McCord, Department of Labor and Workforce Development

Hodgen Mainda, Department of Commerce and Insurance

Tony Niknejad, Governor’s Office

Brig. Gen. Scott Brower, COVID-19 Unified Command

Dr. Morgan McDonald, TN Dept. of Health, Deputy Commissioner

Butch Eley, Department of Finance & Administration



Industry Representatives:



Jim Brown, National Federation of Independent Business

Bradley Jackson, TN Chamber of Commerce

Beverly Robertson, president & CEO of the Memphis Chamber of Commerce

Rob Ikard, TN Grocers & Convenience Store Association

Rob Mortensen, TN Hospitality & Tourism Association

Colin Barrett, TN Bankers Association

Fred Robinson, TN Credit Union League

Dave Huneryager, TN Trucking Association

Will Cromer, TN Hospital Association

Mayor Kevin Davis, president of TN County Services Association

Mayor Jill Holland, president of TN Municipal League

Jeff Aiken, TN Farm Bureau

Tari Hughes, Center for Non-Profit Management

Roland Myers, TN Retail Association

Clay Crownover, president & CEO of Associated Builders & Contractors of Tennessee

The Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council issued this statement, "Governor Lee's idea of an Economic Recovery Group is not only incomplete but also an inaccurate snapshot of Tennessee's economy. The fact that there is not a single labor or employee representative listed speaks volumes about his true priorities. Governor Lee is clearly more concerned with ensuring that his business associates and friends make the important decisions and get back on their feet first, rather than our state's working families. It is both critical and frankly non-negotiable that labor have a seat at the table during these conversations. Until that happens, it is impossible for our state's economy to begin to fully work for all Tennesseans."