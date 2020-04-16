 Thursday, April 16, 2020 Weather

Police Say Brenner, Others Stole In Tornado Area While Posing As Police; Almost Hit 2 Officers During Chase

Thursday, April 16, 2020
Travis Allen Brenner
Travis Allen Brenner

Travis Allen Brenner is in custody after leading police on a chase after almost running over a couple of officers.

Law enforcement responded to a weapon law violation on Wednesday at 7100 Bonny Oaks Dr. Police had located a vehicle that had been “bolo’d” on Tuesday in an incident involving an assault on two officers. This vehicle had evaded police while law enforcement were attempting to prevent looters and unwanted traffic in the tornado-ravaged area.

According to the police report, they were advised the occupants of the vehicle were seen stealing from damaged homes while posing as police, and were driving a silver Chrysler. When officers questioned the driver he sped away from the checkpoint and almost hit both officers.

Police tried to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Bonny Oaks and Jersey Pike. When the emergency lights were activated, the vehicle fled the scene. Police pursued the vehicle onto Highway 153, but the officer said his car would not be able to keep up with the Chrysler. Another officer took over the chase.

According to the police report, the vehicle took several turns while trying to get away, and then turned toward Brainerd Road. After it struck a curb, the driver’s side tires were disabled. Police continued to follow the vehicle at what was called “a safe distance,” observing it make its way to Germantown Road.

As it made its turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle on Brainerd Road and struck a pole before stopping against a fence. According to the police report, four occupants jumped out of the vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to flee.

After taking the four into custody, the quartet were identified. Travis Brenner, 27, was the driver. The others were Taylor Tatum, Lance Rogers and Demetrius Underwood. According to the police report, there was 10 grams of marijuana in Brenner's jacket pocket, and there were weapons and other drugs in the vehicle.

Brenner, 27, is charged with reckless endangerment, possession of  a firearm during the commission of a crime, stop sign violation, evading arrest, traffic control signals violation, left of center violation, and felony unlawful carrying or possession of drugs.

Brenner was in the news in October 2014 when he was charged with aggravated robbery after a woman was robbed at gun and knife point near a shopping center on Hixson Pike.

In October 2017, he led Catoosa County deputies on a chase, then fought with a Chattanooga Police officer near the Shallowford Road exit of I-75. Multiple vehicles were hit during the chase.

 

 


