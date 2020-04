Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Friday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus.

Surge hospital beds 242 (up from 181 on Monday) with 14 pediatric (down from 17 on Monday)

Intensive care beds 44 (same as Monday) with four (down from nine on Monday) pediatric

Ventilators 361 (up from 358 on Monday) with 31 (up from 30 on Monday) pediatric