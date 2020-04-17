Berke, 3 Other Mayors, Work On Restarting Economy

Mayor Andy Berke said he is joining Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon to form the Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force.

This group includes a mix of business leaders and health care professionals, appointed by city and county mayors.

In Chattanooga, the Task Force members are:

Philip Byrum, Monen Family Restaurant Group

Wade Hinton, Unum

Dr. Kathleen Hunt, Children's Hospital at Erlanger

Mitch Patel, Vision Hospitality Group

Mayor Berke said the Task Force will listen to medical experts and evaluate economic conditions to develop recommendations and public health protocols for reopening. These recommendations will include when businesses are safe to reopen based on public health data; what industry sectors should be prioritized in the phases of reopening; and how specific protocols should be implemented for safe business operations.

He said, "I know that the decisions I've had to make have not been easy on you. I know this is a scary and unusual time for all of us, trust me, I do not enjoy closing businesses during the year when we were supposed to have the most promising job market in the entire country."