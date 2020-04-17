 Friday, April 17, 2020 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Berke, 3 Other Mayors, Work On Restarting Economy

Friday, April 17, 2020

Mayor Andy Berke said he is joining Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon to form the Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force. 

This group includes a mix of business leaders and health care professionals, appointed by city and county mayors.

In Chattanooga, the Task Force members are: 

  • Philip Byrum, Monen Family Restaurant Group
  • Wade Hinton, Unum
  • Dr. Kathleen Hunt, Children's Hospital at Erlanger
  • Mitch Patel, Vision Hospitality Group

Mayor Berke said the Task Force will listen to medical experts and evaluate economic conditions to develop recommendations and public health protocols for reopening. These recommendations will include when businesses are safe to reopen based on public health data; what industry sectors should be prioritized in the phases of reopening; and how specific protocols should be implemented for safe business operations. 

He said, "I know that the decisions I've had to make have not been easy on you. I know this is a scary and unusual time for all of us, trust me, I do not enjoy closing businesses during the year when we were supposed to have the most promising job market in the entire country."


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 51,500 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 8,500 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

A wanted felon was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday morning in Cleveland after a vehicle and foot pursuit. At 3 a.m., the 911 Communications Center notified Cleveland Police Department officers of a suspect, who was driving a pickup truck, shooting at a victim. The victim gave information to the 911 call taker of their location, allowing officers to make contact with ... (click for more)

Our People Make Us Great

Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own. My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Rose Among Thorns

President Trump, very wisely, has just announced what is being called the “Great American Economic Revival Industry Group” (GAERIG) and it’s a fabulous idea. In an effort to kick start our staggering economy in the midst of the coronavirus and swerve away from a recession or depression, the president has assembled a bipartisan group of just over 100 of the greatest business minds ... (click for more)

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)


