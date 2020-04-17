Tennessee Lists 142 Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go From 6,262 To 6,589

Tennessee is now listing 142 Coronavirus deaths, state health department officials said Friday.

Cases have gone from 6,262 to 6,589.

Officials said 711 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 20 from Thursday.

Hamilton County has had two more confirmed cases to bring the total to 114. There have been 12 deaths.

Bradley County is up to 38 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death.

Marion County is at 28 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 25 cases with one death. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County has eight cases and Franklin County has 23 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has six cases and Monroe County is at 10. Polk County is at five cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 497 cases and has 29 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 1,682 cases and now is at 33 deaths after two more have died.

There are now 336 cases in Williamson County and five coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, will four deaths, is at 194 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1,597 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 37 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 94 years.

Two additional deaths were reported in Davidson County – a 71-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, both of whom had underlying health conditions.

A total of 20 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 825 individuals have recovered from the virus.