Police Have Photo Taken From Video Of Suspect In Murder At Gas Station On Bonny Oaks Drive

Chattanooga Police have obtained from video a picture of a man who is a suspect in a murder at a convenience store parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

Police are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect from the homicide that occurred at 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr.

The photo of a black male suspect was obtained by investigators from security cameras at the incident location.





If anyone can identify this person, please call the CPD H omicide T ip L ine at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip on the CPD mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Police said David A. Rice, 28, was shot multiple times and killed at the Speedway gas station at 3:02 p.m.