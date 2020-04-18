3 People Shot In 2 Separate Incidents Overnight In Chattanooga

Three people were shot in two separate incidents in Chattanooga overnight.

A man, 25, and woman, 42, were shot in an incident at approximately 8:01 p.m. on Friday in the 900 block of North Hawthorne Street.

Upon arrival, police located the two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Hamilton County EMS transported both victims to a local hospital.

The victims said they were standing on the sidewalk when they were shot by an unknown person driving by.





At approximately 12:33 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2100 block of Camden Street.