 Saturday, April 18, 2020 50.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


3 People Shot In 2 Separate Incidents Overnight In Chattanooga

Saturday, April 18, 2020
Three people were shot in two separate incidents in Chattanooga overnight.
 
A man, 25, and woman, 42, were shot in an incident at approximately 8:01 p.m. on Friday in the 900 block of North Hawthorne Street.
 
Upon arrival, police located the two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
 
Hamilton County EMS transported both victims to a local hospital.
 
The victims said they were standing on the sidewalk when they were shot by an unknown person driving by.

At approximately 12:33 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2100 block of Camden Street.
 
Upon arrival, police located a 29-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.
 
Investigators spoke with witnesses who said the shooting occurred in front of a residence in the 1500 block of Bradt Street.
The victim then fled on foot to Camden Street.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding the incidents to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

April 18, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 17, 2020

Jordan Kimmel's Quest On Behalf Of Rape Survivors In Tennessee

April 17, 2020

Tennessee Lists 142 Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go From 6,262 To 6,589


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY 7725 ASPEN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214691 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL ... (click for more)

For rape survivors in Tennessee, the criminal justice system is broken. For those victims, a rape kit is often the only thing that can bring about prosecution against their rapist. So if this ... (click for more)

Tennessee is now listing 142 Coronavirus deaths, state health department officials said Friday. Cases have gone from 6,262 to 6,589. Officials said 711 people have been hospitalized in ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY 7725 ASPEN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214691 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER 607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Jordan Kimmel's Quest On Behalf Of Rape Survivors In Tennessee

For rape survivors in Tennessee, the criminal justice system is broken. For those victims, a rape kit is often the only thing that can bring about prosecution against their rapist. So if this crucial item is lost, their single chance at receiving justice can be lost with it. When a survivor seeks medical attention within about 72 hours* of their experience, they are entitled ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our People Make Us Great

Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own. My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Rose Among Thorns

President Trump, very wisely, has just announced what is being called the “Great American Economic Revival Industry Group” (GAERIG) and it’s a fabulous idea. In an effort to kickstart our staggering economy in the midst of the coronavirus and swerve away from a recession or depression, the president has assembled a bipartisan group of just over 100 of the greatest business minds ... (click for more)

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors