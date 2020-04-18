3 People Shot In 2 Separate Incidents Overnight In Chattanooga

Three people were shot in two separate incidents in Chattanooga overnight.
A man, 25, and woman, 42, were shot in an incident at approximately 8:01 p.m. on Friday in the 900 block of North Hawthorne Street.
Upon arrival, police located the two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Hamilton County EMS transported both victims to a local hospital.
The victims said they were standing on the sidewalk when they were shot by an unknown person driving by.
At approximately 12:33 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2100 block of Camden Street.
Upon arrival, police located a 29-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.
Investigators spoke with witnesses who said the shooting occurred in front of a residence in the 1500 block of Bradt Street.
The victim then fled on foot to Camden Street.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding the incidents to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.