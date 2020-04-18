Alabama Deaths From Coronavirus Now At 145; Cases Go To 4,611; Jackson County Increases To 36 Cases

Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 145. It was 93 last Sunday.

Cases have gone from 3,262 last Sunday to 4,611.

There have been 620 hospitalizations.

It is in all of the state's 67 counties.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, is at 36 cases, and has had two coronavirus deaths.

There are 659 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with 25 deaths. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 250 cases and is now at seven deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 196 cases and four deaths.