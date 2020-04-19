2 Women Have Serious Injuries After Being Shot Multiple Times In Chattanooga On Saturday Night

Two women were shot at the corner of Dodds Avenue and Duncan Avenue on Saturday night.

At approximately 10:11 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Dodds Avenue on a report of a person(s) shot.

Police located two women, 31 and 37, in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police secured the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with CPD's Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.