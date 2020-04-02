Judge Gerald Webb Has No Opponent For New Term In General Sessions Court

General Sessions Court Judge Gerald Webb, who was appointed in March 2019 by the County Commission, will not have any opposition in the August election.

He was the only candidate to qualify for the Division III seat.

The County Commission had voted eight to one to appoint attorney Webb as the replacement for General Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck. He then went on the bench to serve until the next general election.

He is the first black to serve on the General Sessions bench in its long history.

Judge Shattuck had retired effective April 1, 2019, after 36 years on the bench.

Some 200 attorneys participated in a poll sponsored by the Chattanooga Bar Association and had attorney Joseph Hollis Jr.

as the front-runner.

There were 19 applicants, and the commission interviewed 17 of them.