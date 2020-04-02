 Thursday, April 2, 2020 63.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Judge Gerald Webb Has No Opponent For New Term In General Sessions Court

Thursday, April 2, 2020
Judge Gerald Webb
Judge Gerald Webb

General Sessions Court Judge Gerald Webb, who was appointed in March 2019 by the County Commission, will not have any opposition in the August election.

He was the only candidate to qualify for the Division III seat.

The County Commission had voted eight to one to appoint attorney Webb as the replacement for General Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck. He then went on the bench to serve until the next general election.

He is the first black to serve on the General Sessions bench in its long history.

Judge Shattuck had retired effective April 1, 2019, after 36 years on the bench.

Some 200 attorneys participated in a poll sponsored by the Chattanooga Bar Association and had attorney Joseph Hollis Jr.

as the front-runner. 

There were 19 applicants, and the commission interviewed 17 of them.


Breaking News

Governor Bill Lee Directs Tennesseans To Stay Home In New Executive Order

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will sign Executive Order 23 requiring that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities as data shows an increase in citizen movement across the state, officials said Thursday. “Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” said Governor Lee. ... (click for more)

Player Wins Lotto America Jackpot On April Fool's Day

NASHVILLE – A lucky player in Cannon County won the $9.01 million Lotto America jackpot by matching five out of five numbers and the Star Ball in the Wednesday drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Blue Wing Market, 5716 McMinnville Hwy. in Woodbury. This is the 291st winner of $1 million or more in Tennessee since the Lottery’s inception in 2004. Currently the claim ... (click for more)

Richard Casavant Was A Mountain Of Wisdom, Patience And Counsel

Such sad news today to hear the great Richard Casavant has passed away. He was a mountain of wisdom, patience, and good counsel in so many areas of our lives. My wife and I first met Richard through his first wife, Wendy after we moved to Signal Mountain in 1997 when he was serving on the Signal Mountain Town Council and Wendy was leading the Signal Mountain Elementary School ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "You're 'Briefly Fired'"

It is inconceivable to me how any hospital in America has the audacity to tuck-tail and run when the worst epidemic in our world’s history is banging at the door. ‘Shock’ is the only word to describe Erlanger Hospital’s “furlough” earlier this week and now comes word that some medical staffing companies around the country are actually cutting doctors’ and nurses’ salaries as they ... (click for more)

Noted Chattanooga Golfer, Operator Of Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wes Brown Dies At 91

Noted golfer and longtime operator of the Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wesley G. Brown Sr. has died at 91. Born in Chattanooga on September 11, 1929, to Mr. and Mrs. Edward E. Brown, Sr., he attended Normal Park Elementary and McCallie School, as a standout athlete and leader. At Washington Lee University, he was captain of the golf team and played defensive back on the football ... (click for more)

Wildcats' Rhyne Howard One Of Five Wooden All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the third time this postseason, University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America selection as the Wooden Award named the star to its All-America team Wednesday night live on ESPN’s SportsCenter. In March, Howard was named one of 15 players nationally to the Wooden Award National Ballot ... (click for more)


