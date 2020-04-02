More Than $60 Million In Grants Available To Support Prisoners' Re-Entry Into Their Communities

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Thursday announced that nearly $60 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities address public safety by supporting successful reentry of adult and juvenile offenders into their communities.
“Our nation is facing difficult public safety challenges that demand strong and immediate action," said Katharine T. Sullivan, principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Justice Programs. "The high rate of recidivism poses a dire threat to community safety and is being met with a robust response by this Administration. The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this persistent challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”
“The U.S. Attorney’s office will continue to make a concerted effort to cooperate with our law enforcement and community partners to be both smart and tough on crime," said U.S. Attorney Overbey. "Our office components include crime prevention, prosecution of serious and violent criminals, and the successful reentry of ex-offenders."
The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including adult and juvenile reentry initiatives and research projects designed to improve our knowledge of what works in reentry programming. A number of funding opportunities are currently open, with several more opening in the near future.
Correctional Adult Reentry Education, Employment, and Recidivism Reduction Strategies
Program
https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17104
Total Available $7.2 million Deadline April 27
Improving Community Supervision Outcomes Through Swift, Certain, and Fair Responses
https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17096
Total Available $3 million Deadline April 28
Improving Reentry for People with Substance Use Disorders Program
https://bja.ojp.gov/SCASUD20
Total Available $13.2 million Deadline April 27
Innovations in Reentry Initiative: Building System Capacity & Testing Strategies to Reduce
Recidivism
https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17281
Total Available $4 million Deadline May 4
Research and Evaluation on Promising Reentry Initiatives
https://nij.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/nij-2020-17295
Total Available $6 million Deadline May 5
Review and Validation of the First Step Act Risk Assessment Tool
https://nij.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/nij-2020-fsa
Total Available: Determined after selection Deadline April 10
Second Chance Act Community-Based Reentry Program
https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17110
Total Available $13.5 million Deadline May 4
Second Chance Act Evaluation Participation Support
https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17680
Total Available $4 million Deadline April 28
Second Chance Act Youth Offender Reentry Program
https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/sites/g/files/xyckuh176/files/media/document/ojjdp-2020-17350.pdf
Total Available $7 million Deadline April 28
For more information regarding all OJP funding opportunities, visit
https://www.ojp.gov/funding/explore/current-funding-opportunities