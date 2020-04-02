More Than $60 Million In Grants Available To Support Prisoners' Re-Entry Into Their Communities

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Thursday announced that nearly $60 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities address public safety by supporting successful reentry of adult and juvenile offenders into their communities.

“Our nation is facing difficult public safety challenges that demand strong and immediate action," said Katharine T. Sullivan, principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Justice Programs. "The high rate of recidivism poses a dire threat to community safety and is being met with a robust response by this Administration. The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this persistent challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

“The U.S. Attorney’s office will continue to make a concerted effort to cooperate with our law enforcement and community partners to be both smart and tough on crime," said U.S. Attorney Overbey. "Our office components include crime prevention, prosecution of serious and violent criminals, and the successful reentry of ex-offenders."

The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including adult and juvenile reentry initiatives and research projects designed to improve our knowledge of what works in reentry programming. A number of funding opportunities are currently open, with several more opening in the near future.

Correctional Adult Reentry Education, Employment, and Recidivism Reduction Strategies

Program

https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17104

Total Available $7.2 million Deadline April 27

Improving Community Supervision Outcomes Through Swift, Certain, and Fair Responses

https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17096

Total Available $3 million Deadline April 28

Improving Reentry for People with Substance Use Disorders Program

https://bja.ojp.gov/SCASUD20

Total Available $13.2 million Deadline April 27

Innovations in Reentry Initiative: Building System Capacity & Testing Strategies to Reduce

Recidivism

https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17281

Total Available $4 million Deadline May 4

Research and Evaluation on Promising Reentry Initiatives

https://nij.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/nij-2020-17295

Total Available $6 million Deadline May 5

Review and Validation of the First Step Act Risk Assessment Tool

https://nij.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/nij-2020-fsa

Total Available: Determined after selection Deadline April 10

Second Chance Act Community-Based Reentry Program

https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17110

Total Available $13.5 million Deadline May 4



Second Chance Act Evaluation Participation Support

https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17680

Total Available $4 million Deadline April 28



Second Chance Act Youth Offender Reentry Program

https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/sites/g/files/xyckuh176/files/media/document/ojjdp-2020-17350.pdf

Total Available $7 million Deadline April 28



For more information regarding all OJP funding opportunities, visit

https://www.ojp.gov/funding/explore/current-funding-opportunities