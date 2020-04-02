City Of Soddy Daisy Announces Actions To Curb Spread Of Virus, Including Closing Soddy Gulf

The City of Soddy Daisy announced on Wednesday new actions being taken effective immediately to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said in a statement on their Facebook page, "With uncertain times in our country and our City, we as commissioners and city manager talk every morning concerning the COVID-19 virus. We have tried to follow the guidelines of federal, state and local government.Today, we have taken further action for the safety of our community.

"The decision has been made to close all city-owned playgrounds, restrooms, basketball courts and, unfortunately, the Big Soddy Creek Gulf. Walking tracks and boat ramps will remain open.

"These actions are taken to slow the spread of the virus in Soddy Daisy. With the new estimated loss of life nationwide at a minimum of 100,000, we have to help minimize the number of patients we could have in our local hospitals.

We ask that you practice social distancing, keep trips to the store minimal and check on the elderly. Together, we can do this in Soddy Daisy.

"Please pray God will intervene and heal our country, so we will see churches open, kids in school, parks open, ball field lights on, people back to work and then we will know God has answered our prayers. Thanks to all that are still working to take care of us, putting their own lives in harm’s way."

The statement was signed by Mayor Gene Shipley, Vice Mayor Robert Cothran, Commissioners Rick Nunley, Max Lowe, Jim Adams and City Manager Janice Cagle.