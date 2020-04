Georgia Has 176 Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Up To 5,348

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 176 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - 24 more than Wednesday. The cases have spiraled to 5,444 - up from the Wednesday report of 4,748.

Officials said 1,129 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus.



Whitfield County is up to 14 cases with one death.

Walker County, which long resisted the virus, has two cases. Dade County reported its first case on Monday.

Catoosa County now has five cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 153 cases - up from 61 on Monday. There has been a fourth death there. Floyd County (Rome) has 78 cases with two deaths and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 20 with one death.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 747 cases. There have been 23 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 341 cases with 17 deaths. There are now 409 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with eight deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 303 cases with eight deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 165 with six deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 521 cases with 30 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 104 cases with seven deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 94 cases and four deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 139 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 55 cases and has seven deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 72 cases, but no deaths.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 747 23 Dougherty 521 30 Dekalb 409 8 Cobb 341 17 Gwinnett 303 8 Clayton 165 6 Bartow 153 4 Carroll 139 2 Henry 115 2 Lee 104 7 Cherokee 94 4 Floyd 78 2 Hall 72 0 Douglas 66 3 Rockdale 57 2 Clarke 55 7 Fayette 55 4 Forsyth 53 1 Houston 49 5 Coweta 48 2 Sumter 48 3 Terrell 47 2 Chatham 44 3 Early 42 1 Richmond 42 1 Mitchell 40 1 Newton 37 0 Paulding 35 0 Tift 29 0 Colquitt 28 2 Worth 28 1 Columbia 27 0 Lowndes 26 1 Muscogee 26 0 Bibb 25 1 Crisp 21 0 Glynn 21 0 Troup 21 1 Barrow 20 2 Gordon 20 1 Oconee 19 0 Spalding 17 1 Thomas 17 0 Polk 16 0 Walton 15 0 Laurens 14 0 Ware 14 2 Whitfield 14 1 Bryan 11 1 Dawson 11 0 Dooly 11 0 Jackson 11 0 Calhoun 10 1 Decatur 10 0 Pierce 10 0 Butts 9 0 Coffee 9 0 Meriwether 9 0 Pickens 9 1 Burke 8 0 Fannin 8 0 Greene 8 0 Baldwin 7 1 Clay 7 0 Liberty 7 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Murray 7 0 Peach 7 1 Bacon 6 0 Camden 6 0 Effingham 6 0 Haralson 6 0 Lamar 6 0 Monroe 6 0 Seminole 6 0 Turner 6 0 Upson 6 0 Washington 6 0 Catoosa 5 0 Dodge 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Harris 5 0 Irwin 5 0 Jones 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Madison 5 1 Pulaski 5 0 Stephens 5 0 Toombs 5 1 Baker 4 1 Brooks 4 0 Bulloch 4 0 Mcduffie 4 1 Miller 4 0 Randolph 4 0 Schley 4 0 Warren 4 0 Appling 3 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Berrien 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Hart 3 0 White 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Clinch 2 0 Grady 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Macon 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Putnam 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Screven 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Telfair 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Walker 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Lanier 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 1 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Union 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 665 4 *Based on patient county of residence when known