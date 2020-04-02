Player Wins Lotto America Jackpot On April Fool's Day

NASHVILLE – A lucky player in Cannon County won the $9.01 million Lotto America jackpot by matching five out of five numbers and the Star Ball in the Wednesday drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Blue Wing Market, 5716 McMinnville Hwy. in Woodbury.

This is the 291st winner of $1 million or more in Tennessee since the Lottery’s inception in 2004.

Currently the claim centers at the Nashville Headquarters and all District Offices (Chattanooga, Memphis and Knoxville) are temporarily closed in response to shelter-in-place guidance during the Coronavirus pandemic.



However, players who win prizes of $50,000 or more can call to schedule an appointment to come in and claim their prize at Nashville Headquarters. Players should call (615) 324-6688 to make an appointment.

Players can claim prizes under $600 at any of our retailer locations. Prizes of $600 or more can be claimed by mailing in the signed winning ticket with a completed claim form to P.O. Box 290636, Nashville, TN 37229-0636. Visit tnlottery.com for complete details.

All mail-in claims for draw-style games must be postmarked within 180 days of the official winning draw date for that ticket. Instant games must be claimed within 90 days of the announced end of game. Players should remember to sign the back of their tickets, and it is suggested to use registered mail if mailing in claims.