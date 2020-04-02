Chattanooga Convention Center Among Sites To Be Converted For Coronavirus Patients

FEMA approved Tennessee’s COVID-19 major disaster declaration on Thursday. Governor Bill Lee said this accelerates efforts to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and expand statewide capacity by an additional 7,000 beds.

He said the Corps of Engineers is working for FEMA and in partnership with Tennessee in responding to the crisis. Through Tennessee’s partnership with the Corps of Engineers, the state is assessing sites across Tennessee to build capacity and create Alternate Healthcare Facilities.

Also,

The Music City Center in downtown Nashville will be transformed into a COVID Positive Non-Acute Alternate Healthcare Facility. It will serve COVID patients who need hospital care but do not require critical care. The current plan for the Music City Center is to provide more than 1,600 Patient Care Spaces.

In Memphis, the Corps will be constructing a COVID positive Non-Acute Alternate Healthcare facility at Gateway Shopping Center. Additional sites in Memphis are being actively assessed to ensure capacity in this hotspot is built up quickly and efficiently.

The Chattanooga Convention Center and the Knoxville Expo Center will also serve as a COVID positive Non-Acute Alternate Healthcare facilities.

Governor Lee said, "While facilities are a key part of planning for a surge in COVID-19 patients, staffing is also an essential need."

All displaced or furloughed health care personnel are urged to register on the Tennessee Department of Health website here.