Xavier Harris, 25, Identified As Person Killed Sunday Morning On Rim Ridge Court
Monday, April 20, 2020
Xavier Harris, 25, has been identified as the person killed in Sunday morning’s homicide on Rim Ridge Court.
Lawarren Smith, 27, was transported via HCEMS to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
A third gunshot victim, Antonio Smith, 25, took himself to a local hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was originally unaware that Antonio Smith was a victim due to the fact he was taken to the hospital by his own means.
This incident remains an active investigation.