Police Blotter: "Park" Takes Off With Buggy Load Of Groceries; Man Says Wife Let Car Roll Into Their Mailbox

I met with the complainant Ms. Brenna Phoenix who works as part of Walmart's AP team. Ms. Phoenix stated that at 1622 hrs, there were two suspects who concealed merchandise within Walmart shopping bags and passed all points of sale without paying for the items. The total value of merchandise stolen was $333.45. The two suspects were both black females. The first female suspect appeared to be a younger female wearing a pink jacket, brown pants, and white shoes. The second female suspect appeared to be an older female wearing a leopard print jacket, yellow shirt, sunglasses, and black pants.

* * *

Police responded to a Damaged Property Accidental at Autumn Lake Trail. The victim said that his wife parked their vehicle in the driveway this morning at around 6:45 a.m. and after she had gotten out of the vehicle, it rolled into their mailbox damaging the vehicle and the mailbox. He said that she had probably accidentally left the vehicle in gear. He said the driver side front door was damaged on the vehicle.

* * *

An officer responded to a Shoplifting at 1400 E Main St. Upon arriving I spoke with complainant Chaudry Ali who stated an unknown suspect had shoplifted around $150 from his store. Mr. Ali stated he stepped away from the register to verify if a credit card was valid or not, and when he returned the suspect known as "Park", had fled with a buggy full of groceries. Police were unable to locate "Park" anywhere in the area.

* * *

Police responded to a Shoplifting at 6241 Perimeter Dr. (Sportsmans Warehouse). Anna Carpenter (employee) stated that yesterday a white male came into the store and stole a Carhart jacket valued at $160. Ms. Carpenter had video footage of a white male entering the store, put the jacket on, and then exited the store without paying for it. Ms. Carpenter also had video of the suspect leaving in a black Ford Explorer with a GA tag.

* * *

Police received a call of an alarm at 802 Broad St. Upon arrival police found the front glass window to be broke out along with a glass door which was smashed as well (total damage was estimated at $3000.00 by the victim). Upon making entry it appeared someone had taken some cigarettes. Police cleared the building to ensure no one else was inside. The owner/victim responded to the scene. The victim told police there was about 10 cartons of cigarettes which were stolen. The victim stated each carton was worth about $58.00 with a total of $580.00 worth of property stolen. Police viewed their camera footage and found a black bald male, throwing a rock three times at the front of the business. Police observed the male suspect climb in the window and take the cigarettes then exit the same way he entered. Police searched the area however were unable to located the suspect or other evidence. Police contacted the day shift supervisor to send out the video and images.

* * *

An officer responded to a Shoplifting at 1227 E Main St. Upon arrival I spoke with the manager of the Mapco at the above address, Michael Arledge. Mr. Arledge stated at approximately 0005 hrs. on the above date, he observed an unknown black male approximately 6'2", wearing dark pants and a white rain coat, enter the above store. Mr. Arledge stated the unknown black male went to the coolers and grabbed 2 12 packs of 12 oz cans of Michelobe Ultra. Mr. Arledge stated the unknown black male left the store, passing all points of sale, with the beer and without paying.

* * *

Police responded to a Theft from Motor Vehicle at Tunnel Blvd. The resident said she left her car door unlocked during the night. No one has bothered her things in 30 years, she said. Her car had about $340 in cash in a wallet under her front seat and some cash in her center console. It had been raining and prints were able to be retrieved.

* * *

An officer responded to 6109 Lee Hwy. Police spoke with Ms. Eaton who stated she was pumping gas at the Sam's club gas station and sat her wallet on the back bed of her truck while she pumped gas and cleaned her windshield. She stated a male party was looking at her at the next pump over but she stated she didn't think anything of it. She stated after pulling away from the pump she realized her wallet wasn't with her. she stated when she returned to the gas station no one had turned in her wallet. Ms. Eaton stated she believed the male at the pump next to her stole the wallet. She stated she wanted police to look at the camera but Sam's was already closed and police were unable to review the cameras. Ms. Eaton stated she would check with Sam's in the morning and notify the police.