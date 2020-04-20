52 Georgians Have Died Of Coronavirus Since Sunday Report; Cases Go From 18,157 To 18,947; Whitfield County Has 4th Death

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 52 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday report, bringing the total to 733. A later report today will be issued at 7 p.m.

The confirmed cases are now at 18,947 - up from 18,157 on Sunday.

Whitfield County is up to 44, and has had a fourth death - an 81-year-old man.



Walker County has 15 cases. Dade County has eight, and has had one death.

Catoosa County is up to 21 cases, and Chattooga County has nine cases with one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 250 cases. There have been 22 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 123 cases and eight deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 67 cases and has had a sixth death.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,174. There have been 78 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,174 cases and 54 deaths. There are now 1,508 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 25 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,164 cases with 428 deaths - four more than Sunday. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 535 with 18 deaths. Cherokee County (Canton) has 312 cases and eight deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 282 cases and now nine deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 1109 cases and 13 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 649 cases - up from 402 on Wednesday. Hall has nine deaths, after remaining at zero until last Wednesday.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,338 cases and has 89 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 262 cases with 15 deaths.