 Monday, April 20, 2020 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


52 Georgians Have Died Of Coronavirus Since Sunday Report; Cases Go From 18,157 To 18,947; Whitfield County Has 4th Death

Monday, April 20, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 52 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday report, bringing the total to 733. A later report today will be issued at 7 p.m.

The confirmed cases are now at 18,947 - up from 18,157 on Sunday.

Whitfield County is up to 44, and has had a fourth death - an 81-year-old man. 

Walker County has 15 cases. Dade County has eight, and has had one death.

Catoosa County is up to 21 cases, and Chattooga County has nine cases with one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 250 cases. There have been 22 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 123 cases and eight deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 67 cases and has had a sixth death.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,174. There have been 78 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,174 cases and 54 deaths. There are now 1,508 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 25 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,164 cases with 428 deaths - four more than Sunday. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 535 with 18 deaths. Cherokee County (Canton) has 312 cases and eight deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 282 cases and now nine deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 1109 cases and 13 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 649 cases - up from 402 on Wednesday. Hall has nine deaths, after remaining at zero until last Wednesday. 

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,338 cases and has 89 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 262 cases with 15 deaths.


April 20, 2020

Blackburn And McSally To Introduce Stop COVID Act To Hold China Accountable for Spread Of Coronavirus

April 20, 2020

52 Georgians Have Died Of Coronavirus Since Sunday Report; Cases Go From 18,157 To 18,947; Whitfield County Has 4th Death

April 20, 2020

Hamilton County Numbers Way Up For Surge Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators


Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) will introduce the Stop China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases (COVID) Act to ensure the Chinese Communist Party faces consequences ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 52 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday report, bringing the total to 733. A later report today will be issued ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Monday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus - showing a growing surplus ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Blackburn And McSally To Introduce Stop COVID Act To Hold China Accountable for Spread Of Coronavirus

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) will introduce the Stop China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases (COVID) Act to ensure the Chinese Communist Party faces consequences for its role in spreading the coronavirus. The Stop COVID Act will empower Americans to sue China in U.S. court and seek compensation for the devastating harm the deadly virus has ... (click for more)

52 Georgians Have Died Of Coronavirus Since Sunday Report; Cases Go From 18,157 To 18,947; Whitfield County Has 4th Death

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 52 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday report, bringing the total to 733. A later report today will be issued at 7 p.m. The confirmed cases are now at 18,947 - up from 18,157 on Sunday. Whitfield County is up to 44, and has had a fourth death - an 81-year-old man. Walker County has 15 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Grateful To Volunteers Sewing Masks

It takes a village, as they say, and I want to send out a big "thank you" to those of you who are sewing and 3D-printing face masks for our community. I am a nurse-midwife at an Erlanger outpatient clinic. Although we have had plenty of masks and other PPE for staff, we don't have enough to give a mask to every patient who walks in the door. In the last couple of weeks, a steady ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Pork’ Is Inexcusable

It has been with dismay, anger, embarrassment and even more anger as I have watched some loathsome Democrats hold up a desperately needed $250 billion loan program for America’s small businesses. When the posh Neiman Marcus chain just announced bankruptcy, we take notice but the mom-and-pop businesses that are the foundation of our nation are falling like flies and the far-left ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors