Lake Winnie Delays Park Opening

Due to the uncertainty of the continuing COVID-19 situation, Lake Winnepesaukah will be delaying its park opening this year. As it receives more information in the upcoming weeks, Lake Winnie expects to announce a new opening date.

Lake Winnie officials said, "Due to heightened awareness regarding health and travel, we want to assure our guests that safety will continue to be our top priority. All of us at Lake Winnepesaukah will continue to do everything in our power to keep our guests and employees safe.



"We are closely monitoring the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and following guidelines from public health officials and government agencies to create and promote a safe environment for everyone who attends the park this summer."

