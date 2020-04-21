 Tuesday, April 21, 2020 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

City Council Balks At Ordinance Setting $50 Fine For Those Who Disobey Mayor's Shelter In Place Order

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Members of the City Council have balked at a proposed ordinance setting a $50 fine for those caught by police violating Mayor Andy Berke's Shelter in Place executive order.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell asked where the ordinance had come from, saying Mayor Berke told him he did not ask for it.

City Attorney Phil Noblett stepped in to say his office sought the ordinance after finding that the city had little on the books dealing with how to handle civil emergencies, such as the current coronavirus crisis.

He said, "We were just trying to give some guidance to the police department."

Councilman Mitchell said items going before the council should come through at least two council members or the mayor's office. He said he planned to table the ordinance at the 6 p.m. meeting. Several council members volunteered to second the motion.

Councilman Mitchell said the move may have had "good intentions," but he said, "I am not sure we would want to go down this road. It seems a little bit like a police state."

Councilwoman Carol Berz said state law on civil emergencies was "vague and over-broad," and she said, "That needs to be tightened up if we're going to do anything at all."

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said those putting items on the agenda "have got to follow the rules."

She said of the ordinance, "I see all kinds of problems with it."

Councilman Anthony Byrd said, "We do need to implement some way to deal with" violations of the order. He said there are some gatherings going on in his district, and some businesses complain that others in their category are continuing to operate."

He asked that the ordinance go into committee, but no one else commented.

 

 


Tennessee has had five more coronavirus deaths since Monday and is up to 157. Cases rose from 7,238 to 7,394. Officials said 760 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus ... (click for more)

City Councilman Darrin Ledford recommended Tuesday that the council "take a break' from the issue of possible steep slope and wetland development regulations due to the coronavirus and tornado ... (click for more)

Donald Long has been taken into custody at the Bradley County Jail on charges of attempted murder and domestic assault after shooting at Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were called ... (click for more)



Tennessee has had five more coronavirus deaths since Monday and is up to 157. Cases rose from 7,238 to 7,394. Officials said 760 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 30 from Monday. Hamilton County is at 124 cases with 13 deaths. Bradley County is at 37 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death. Rhea County has picked up its ... (click for more)

City Councilman Darrin Ledford recommended Tuesday that the council "take a break' from the issue of possible steep slope and wetland development regulations due to the coronavirus and tornado issues. He said it would be a delay "for a little while until we can kind of get out wits again." Councilman Jerry Mitchell said he did not object to a pause in considering the controversial ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We ‘Bout To Burst

I’m telling you what I am telling you, which in Southern-speak means what follows is the truth: The United States of America is fixing to burst, which north of Tennessee means in semi-Southern “just ’bout to pop.” Read this note of stress from a friend who loves her husband very much: “I’m ready for the Sports Barn to open back up so he can shower there every morning! He gets ... (click for more)

Tennessee Football Podcast, "The Slice," To Debut On Apple, Spotify

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – "The Slice" a Tennessee football podcast, which will feature deep-dive interviews with student-athletes and personalities inside the program, makes its debut this week with sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o . "The Slice" is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify (search The Slice). VFL Films' Kasey Funderburg conducts the in-depth interviews, while VFL's ... (click for more)

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)


