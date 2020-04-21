 Tuesday, April 21, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Coppinger Announces Hamilton County Will Re-Open On May 1 With Guidelines

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Tuesday that Hamilton County plans to re-open on May 1, and he is hopeful the municipalities will go along.

 

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced most counties in the state would no longer be under shutdown orders on May 1, with only a few of the metropolitan counties left to decide when they wish to re-open.

 

County Mayor Coppinger praised the conduct of county residents when it came to following government directives, and implored them to continue to practice social distancing, hand-washing, and other measures that have been in place.

 

“Because of this, we feel like Hamilton County is ready and willing to open on May 1, and I sincerely hope our municipalities will do so as well,” he said.

 

“I believe the governor’s decision to reopen will be successful only if each city within our county moves in the direction the governor wants us to go,” said County Mayor Coppinger. “We can do this by working together, and working hand in hand, we can bring this economy back.”

 

The mayor did say those over 65 should be extremely cautious when going out. He said social distancing and washing hands should still be practiced after the shutdown order has been lifted.

 

“ Our county will continue to be aggressive in testing for the COVID-19 virus, and it will continue to aggressively perform our contact-tracing, which we have found to be extremely successful.” said County Mayor Coppinger.

 

He said he will continue to communicate with Becky Barnes and the Health Department about the state of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.  

 

County Mayor Coppinger said the county will publish a set of guidelines and regulations people must follow as the economy opens up. He said the county wants to follow the state guidelines as closely as possible in order to avoid confusion.

 

“They will facilitate those restrictions to the health department,” said the county mayor. “Those will be disseminated from there. So really, all we’re waiting on now is for us to come to an agreement.”

 

The stance by County Mayor Coppinger goes in opposition to what Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said Monday, where he expressed a desire to move in a more cautious manner as health officials gather more information.

 

“I have a lot of confidence in the people of this county,” said County Mayor Coppinger about how people conduct themselves, “That’s what has helped bring those numbers down. Our habits have changed.”

 

“I hope that people aren’t going to, because they’re bored, just go out to a mall and walk around. I hope they just go from point A to point B because it’s something they need to get or something they need to do.”

 

County Mayor Coppinger said there have been a few “bad actors” during the pandemic, but he said the most citizens have been acting in a safe manner.

 

“The majority of people are going to protect themselves and their families, and the health department has given them a the information about how to do that. So I’m confident that we’re going to act in a manner that will make it safe for everyone.”

 

When asked if protests or political pressure had any impact on Hamilton County reopening on May, County Mayor Coppinger had a terse answer.

 

“Zero. None.”

 

 


April 21, 2020

City Council To "Pause" On Topic Of Steep Slope, Lowland Development

April 21, 2020

Bradley County Man Arrested After Shooting At Deputies Reporting On A Domestic Assault Call

April 21, 2020

Military Ordnance Found In Cleveland Tuesday Morning


City Councilman Darrin Ledford recommended Tuesday that the council "take a break' from the issue of possible steep slope and wetland development regulations due to the coronavirus and tornado ... (click for more)

Donald Long has been taken into custody at the Bradley County Jail on charges of attempted murder and domestic assault after shooting at Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were called ... (click for more)

The Cleveland Police Department Bomb Squad responded o n Monday at 9:30 a.m., to Industrial Valve, 510 Industrial Drive SW in Cleveland, in reference to a piece of military ordnance that was ... (click for more)



Breaking News

City Council To "Pause" On Topic Of Steep Slope, Lowland Development

City Councilman Darrin Ledford recommended Tuesday that the council "take a break' from the issue of possible steep slope and wetland development regulations due to the coronavirus and tornado issues. He said it would be a delay "for a little while until we can kind of get out wits again." Councilman Jerry Mitchell said he did not object to a pause in considering the controversial ... (click for more)

Bradley County Man Arrested After Shooting At Deputies Reporting On A Domestic Assault Call

Donald Long has been taken into custody at the Bradley County Jail on charges of attempted murder and domestic assault after shooting at Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were called out on a domestic complaint by Long’s wife. At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, BCSO deputies responded to a residence on Patterson Lane in reference to a domestic assault, reported by ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We ‘Bout To Burst

I’m telling you what I am telling you, which in Southern-speak means what follows is the truth: The United States of America is fixing to burst, which north of Tennessee means in semi-Southern “just ’bout to pop.” Read this note of stress from a friend who loves her husband very much: “I’m ready for the Sports Barn to open back up so he can shower there every morning! He gets ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Football Podcast, "The Slice," To Debut On Apple, Spotify

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – "The Slice" a Tennessee football podcast, which will feature deep-dive interviews with student-athletes and personalities inside the program, makes its debut this week with sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o . "The Slice" is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify (search The Slice). VFL Films' Kasey Funderburg conducts the in-depth interviews, while VFL's ... (click for more)

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors